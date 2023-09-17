Notre Dame football leading rusher Audric Estime on facing Ohio State
Facing highly ranked Ohio State is a ‘great opportunity’ for Notre Dame football, junior RB Audric Estime said after 41-17 win over Central Michigan
Facing highly ranked Ohio State is a ‘great opportunity’ for Notre Dame football, junior RB Audric Estime said after 41-17 win over Central Michigan
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals 10 tips to beat your fantasy opponents this week.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Cowboys game.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
The Bengals vs. the Ravens and the Chiefs vs. the Jaguars are among the best matchups in Week 2.
Deion Sanders' crew didn't exactly impress Saturday, but there were plenty of teams that did.
White is the fourth former player to win the award, following immediately after Becky Hammon.
Follow along as we track all the Week 3 action on Saturday.
It hasn't been an easy season for the Dodgers, but they still rule the NL West.
Who are the most disappointing teams in college football through three weeks?
Not often you see both father and son imitated after a touchdown.
Hunter was hit late by Colorado State safety Chase Blackburn in the first half.
It's the first TD for Shilo as a Colorado player.
No. 14 LSU got back on track on Saturday, and did so emphatically.
Did Chase Contreraz actually make his 37-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter?
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The Cavaliers are "gathering more information," according to a statement.
Dwayne Johnson surprised Sanders on the set ahead of the Rocky Mountain Showdown.