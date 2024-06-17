Notre Dame football is the latest offer for 2026 Maryland cornerback

It has been a bit quiet on the offer front for Notre Dame football, but that changed a bit on Monday afternoon.

The Irish held another camp and following the play, gave a scholarship to 2026 Maryland cornerback Khary Adams. At 6-foot, 2-inches and 175-pounds, he fits the mold that Notre Dame looks for in its secondary.

Adams is a very good prospect, as he ranks as the nation’s No. 209 overall player and 16th cornerback according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. With Notre Dame joining the fold, it now makes 10 offers for him, as he continues to perform well at camps across the country.

The Irish already have two commitment in the 2026 cycle, as wide receiver Dylan Faison and quarterback Noah Grubbs are the pair.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire