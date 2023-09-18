Notre Dame football lands strong-armed QB recruit Deuce Knight for 2025 class

SOUTH BEND — Deuce Knight, the coveted Class of 2025 quarterback prospect from Lucedale, Miss., was already expected on Notre Dame football’s recruiting pass list for Saturday night’s game against Ohio State.

After Monday’s nonbinding commitment, the latest visit for the four-star recruit figures to be more about orientation than persuasion for the high school junior. Knight, with a missile launcher for a left arm, chose the Irish over SEC suitors such as Auburn, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman and quarterback prospect during Notre Dame football fall camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Irish Athletics Center in South Bend.

Rated 70th overall by 247Sports Composite and No. 5 among quarterbacks in the 2025 recruiting cycle, Knight is listed at 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds. He had a chance to watch practice up close with the Irish offensive coaching staff during an unofficial spring visit and again on July 27, Day 2 of fall camp.

Irish coach Marcus Freeman walked into practice that day with Knight and his mother Jackie. Among head coaches in the recruiting process, Knight told 247Sports that Freeman “was the most involved person,” noting they would talk three or four times a week during recruiting contact periods.

Analysis: Can Notre Dame football cut back on penalties without losing its aggressiveness?

Knight played his first three games this season at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, where former NFL center Kevin Mawae is the coach. Knight passed for 627 yards and two touchdowns without being intercepted in three games for the Mustangs, but he completed just 52.8 percent of his 108 pass attempts.

After rushing for 154 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries, Knight announced he was transferring back to George County High School, citing homesickness. Knight threw for 1,929 yards and rushed for 488 more while accounting for 23 touchdowns in nine games last season at George County, which is located in the southern part of the state, 43 miles from Mobile, Ala.

Lipscomb's Deuce Knight (2) looks upfield against IMG at Lipscomb's Reese Smith Football Field in Nashville, Tenn., Friday night, Aug. 18, 2023. IMG went on to win the game 35-10.

Knight was required to sit out three games before resuming his high school career at George County.

Knight joins an Irish quarterback pipeline that already includes redshirt freshman Steve Angeli, freshman Kenny Minchey (Hendersonville, Tenn.) and Saline (Mich.) High School senior CJ Carr. Committed since June of 2022, Carr is 6-3, 195 pounds and rated 45th nationally by 247Sports Composite and fifth at his position for the Class of 2024.

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on social media @MikeBerardino.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Notre Dame football lands commitment from 2025 QB Deuce Knight