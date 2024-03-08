Notre Dame football lands a commitment from preferred walk-on offensive tackle

Anytime you can add a quality player without using a scholarship, it should be viewed as a win and Notre Dame football was winning on Friday afternoon.

Minnesota offensive tackle Robbie Wollan committed to the Irish as a preferred walk-on, giving Notre Dame a solid frame at 6-foot, 4-inches and 275-pounds to work with. The lineman had multiple other smaller schools after him, but when the opportunity arose to play in South Bend, he couldn’t turn it down.

Sometimes you can find a diamond in the rough with walk-ons and Wollan could ultimately be that. It will be very interesting to follow his Irish career.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire