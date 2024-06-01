Notre Dame football lands it 2026 quarterback

The continued focus on landing high-level quarterbacks since Marcus Freeman took over the Notre Dame football program continued on Saturday.

Noah Grubbs, a 2026 Florida prospect, committed to the Irish, giving them a second commit of the cycle joining wide receiver Dylan Faison. The 6-foot, 4-inch and 188-pound quarterback is a 4-star as the nations No. 118 overall prospect and 10th rated at his position according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Over the last three recruiting cycles, Notre Dame has brought in Kenny Minchey, CJ Carr, along with commitments Deuce Knight and now Grubbs. All of them are ranked as 4-stars, which shows that the Irish are stacking quarterbacks.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Noah Grubbs (2026) has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’5 195 QB from Lake Mary, FL chose the Fighting Irish over Michigan, UNC, & Miami Top 10 QB in the ‘26 Class (per On3 Industry) “All Glory to God, we’re bring a National… pic.twitter.com/I48utXTxr1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 1, 2024

Now with a big-time quarterback prospect, the hope is that Grubbs will lure other elite players to join him in South Bend.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire