Notre Dame football has landed in Ireland ahead of their season opener

Notre Dame football has touched down in the Emerald Isle and they’re ready to get to business.

The long trip from South Bend, Indiana to Ireland is complete, the Irish have landed. A trip of over 3,600 miles for the Notre Dame football team is behind them and they can now adjust to the time change and get ready for their season opening game against Navy.

How do we know that they’ve arrived? Notre Dame’s social media posted pictures of the Irish on a tarmac in Ireland. The team looks excited for the opportunity to begin the season and so are we. Check out below the post shared for everyone to see.

