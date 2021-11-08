Notre Dame football: Kyle Hamilton update for Virginia game

Will Notre Dame go another week without All-American safety Kyle Hamilton? His skills would certainly be helpful against one of the nation’s best offenses in Virginia but his status for Saturday’s game still appears to be very much up in the air.

When asked Monday about Hamilton’s availability for Saturday night’s game, Brian Kelly offered a rather detailed “I don’t know’.

“We do not have all the information on Hamilton yet. That’s going to take most of the day. The MRI is complete. But we have other doctors that will take a look at it. The family wants to get completed information, as does Kyle, before any decisions are made. So I think we’ll have a better understanding of what his status is probably later today.” – Brian Kelly

Hamilton would obviously help Notre Dame’s chances of a victory significantly but with the millions he is to potentially be making in short order it obviously is a lot more detailed of a question.

I hope we haven’t seen the last of Kyle Hamilton in full uniform at Notre Dame but I hope more that he leaves the program healthy and without physical questions that would drop his potential draft status.

