Notre Dame football knocking on door of a program scoring record

Notre Dame’s offense has been a trial in patience for most Fighting Irish fans this fall. A slow start that featured losses against Ohio State and Marshall saw very few signs of life from the offense while even in wins along the way, there were headaches and issues.

Yet here we are in mid-November and the Notre Dame offense is on the cusp of doing something only done once in program history.

It hasn’t always felt great but without looking do you realize Notre Dame has scored 35 or more points each of the last four games? Now let’s not kid ourselves, special teams and defense have both played an important role in those.

However, if Notre Dame scores 35 or more points against Boston College they’ll do so for the fifth-straight game, something that has only been accomplished once in the 134 seasons of Notre Dame football.

And if they can possibly do it twice to close the year it’ll be a first in program history. Just in reading that tweet this morning and thinking about it a little it feels perfectly symbolic of Notre Dame football in 2022: you can try to explain it but it’s probably a lot better for your mental health if you don’t.

Here is a quick summary of each time Notre Dame has scored 35 or more points in four-straight games in a single season.

2019

Four-straight 35-plus scoring outputs:

38-7 at Duke

52-20 vs. Navy

40-7 vs. Boston College

45-24 at Stanford

2006

Four-straight 35-plus scoring outputs:

38-14 vs. Navy

45-26 vs. North Carolina

39-17 at Air Force

41-9 vs. Army

1996

Four-straight 35-plus scoring outputs:

54-27 vs. Navy

48-21 at Boston College

60-6 vs. Pittsburgh

62-0 vs. Rutgers

1992

Four-straight 35-plus scoring outputs:

52-21 at Pittsburgh

42-16 vs. BYU

38-7 vs. Navy

54-7 vs. Boston College

1991

Four-straight 35-plus scoring outputs:

49-10 vs. Michigan State

45-20 vs. Purdue

42-26 at Stanford

42-7 vs. Pittsburgh

1969

Four-straight 35-plus scoring outputs:

37-0 at Tulane

47-0 vs. Navy

49-7 at Pittsburgh

38-20 at Georgia Tech

1943

Only year with five-straight 35-plus scoring outputs:

41-0 at Pittsburgh

55-13 vs. Georgia Tech

35-12 at Michigan

50-0 at Wisconsin

47-0 vs. Illinois

1912

Four-straight 35-plus scoring outputs:

116-7 vs. St. Viator

74-7 vs. Adrian

39-0 vs. Morris Harvey

41-6 vs. Wabash

1900

Four-straight 35-plus scoring outputs:

55-0 vs. Goshen (High School)

68-0 vs. Englewood High

64-0 vs. South Bend Howard Park Club

57-0 vs. Cincinnati

