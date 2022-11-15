Notre Dame football knocking on door of a program scoring record
Notre Dame’s offense has been a trial in patience for most Fighting Irish fans this fall. A slow start that featured losses against Ohio State and Marshall saw very few signs of life from the offense while even in wins along the way, there were headaches and issues.
Yet here we are in mid-November and the Notre Dame offense is on the cusp of doing something only done once in program history.
It hasn’t always felt great but without looking do you realize Notre Dame has scored 35 or more points each of the last four games? Now let’s not kid ourselves, special teams and defense have both played an important role in those.
However, if Notre Dame scores 35 or more points against Boston College they’ll do so for the fifth-straight game, something that has only been accomplished once in the 134 seasons of Notre Dame football.
4 straight games with 35 or more pts for @NDFootball
Only the 10th time in 134 years the Irish have done that – 2019, 2006, 1996, 1992, 1991, 1969, 1943, 1912 and 1900 were the other nine.
ND has posted 5 straight 35 point games only once – 1943 – and has never had 6
And if they can possibly do it twice to close the year it’ll be a first in program history. Just in reading that tweet this morning and thinking about it a little it feels perfectly symbolic of Notre Dame football in 2022: you can try to explain it but it’s probably a lot better for your mental health if you don’t.
Here is a quick summary of each time Notre Dame has scored 35 or more points in four-straight games in a single season.
2019
Four-straight 35-plus scoring outputs:
38-7 at Duke
52-20 vs. Navy
40-7 vs. Boston College
45-24 at Stanford
2006
Four-straight 35-plus scoring outputs:
38-14 vs. Navy
45-26 vs. North Carolina
39-17 at Air Force
41-9 vs. Army
1996
Four-straight 35-plus scoring outputs:
54-27 vs. Navy
48-21 at Boston College
60-6 vs. Pittsburgh
62-0 vs. Rutgers
1992
Four-straight 35-plus scoring outputs:
52-21 at Pittsburgh
42-16 vs. BYU
38-7 vs. Navy
54-7 vs. Boston College
1991
Four-straight 35-plus scoring outputs:
49-10 vs. Michigan State
45-20 vs. Purdue
42-26 at Stanford
42-7 vs. Pittsburgh
1969
Four-straight 35-plus scoring outputs:
37-0 at Tulane
47-0 vs. Navy
49-7 at Pittsburgh
38-20 at Georgia Tech
1943
Only year with five-straight 35-plus scoring outputs:
41-0 at Pittsburgh
55-13 vs. Georgia Tech
35-12 at Michigan
50-0 at Wisconsin
47-0 vs. Illinois
1912
Four-straight 35-plus scoring outputs:
116-7 vs. St. Viator
74-7 vs. Adrian
39-0 vs. Morris Harvey
41-6 vs. Wabash
1900
Four-straight 35-plus scoring outputs:
55-0 vs. Goshen (High School)
68-0 vs. Englewood High
64-0 vs. South Bend Howard Park Club
57-0 vs. Cincinnati