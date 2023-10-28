Notre Dame football: Kickoff time announced for Clemson game

When the 2023 college football season began it appeared that Notre Dame and Clemson’s date the first Saturday of November would be one of the biggest non-conference games on the entire season slate.

Fast forward to the end of October and things are significantly different.

It’s a big game for Notre Dame in that it may determine if the Irish ultimately earn an invitation to a New Year’s Six bowl game.

After losing to North Carolina State and falling to 4-4 however, it’s a game that could decide if Clemson even ends up being bowl eligible. Clemson has Notre Dame, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, and South Carolina remaining this year. The Tigers will have to go 2-2 in order to earn bowl eligibility which would have sounded absurd just two months ago.

As a result of Clemson’s struggles, this one-time almost surefire prime time contest will instead be a 12:00 p.m. ET kickoff next Saturday and air on ABC.

Notre Dame routed Pittsburgh 58-7 on Saturday while Clemson fell 24-17 at North Carolina State.

