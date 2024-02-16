Notre Dame Football: Key Irish Assistant Inks Four Year Extension

A very key part of Notre Dame’s coaching staff is staying put as defensive coordinator Al Golden has inked a four year extension with the Fighting Irish.

The move was first reported by John Brice of Football Scoop.

Under Golden’s watch the last two years Notre Dame has produced one of the best defenses nationally. The Irish defense is coming off a year where they allowed the seventh-fewest points in all of FBS football.

Although the move doesn’t guarantee Golden stays at Notre Dame for all four years, it certainly makes it harder for someone to come in and successfully poach him away.

My key takeaway from this extension coincides with the signing of Mike Denbrock earlier this off-season:

If you’re going to play big-time college football then you have to spend like a big-time college football program. Notre Dame did that when getting Denbrock and certainly did that when extending Golden.

As much fun as it is to root for a mom and pop shop to succeed, winning big with that mentality in major college football simply doesn’t happen these days.

