Notre Dame football: Kennedy Urlacher commitment announcement Monday night

Over the weekend Notre Dame added a commitment from the son of a Pro Football Hall of Fame member when Bryce Young, the son of Notre Dame and San Francisco 49ers great Bryant Young committed to the Irish. Now just two days later Marcus Freeman and company could be adding another commitment from…well, the son of a Pro Football Hall of Fame member.

Kennedy Urlacher, a 6-1 safety out of Chandler, Ariz. is set to announce his college choice at 6:00 p.m. ET Monday night. Notre Dame is one of six finalists for the talented safety and yes, the son of the Chicago Bears linebacking great.

Kennedy Urlacher recently told Irish Breakdown of Notre Dame:

“Notre Dame brings a great education. I have built really good relationships with the coaches as well. My family and I had a great time on campus a couple of weeks ago.”

Urlacher is rated as a three-star prospect by all of the major recruiting outlets and has been heavily pursued by the Notre Dame staff for some time. He was recently on Notre Dame’s campus for the spring game.

The finalists for his commitment aside from Notre Dame are Miami, Penn State, TCU, Kansas State, and Illinois.

