Notre Dame football: Irish wide receiver earns scholarship

Notre Dame is coming off a bad loss Saturday against Louisville, but one of the few stars from that game has been rewarded.

Jordan Faison, who hauled in a 36-yard touchdown reception in the loss, is Notre Dame’s newest scholarship athlete. Marcus Freeman made the announcement during Monday’s press conference.

“Jordan (Faison) had gotten scholarship offers out of high school by a lot of different football programs,” Freeman said. “But he is a national lacrosse prospect and he was committed to Notre Dame to play lacrosse and we wanted him (to be) part of our football program. So, he’s been a talented individual from the moment he stepped on this campus in fall camp and he has shown that he has a lot of ability.” – Marcus Freeman

Congratulations to Jordan on the solid play last week as well as the scholarship today. Hopefully only more good things are in store for him in the days and weeks to come.

