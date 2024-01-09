Notre Dame Football: Irish Get Special Teams Jolt Through Transfer Portal

The transfer portal has been good to Notre Dame so far this winter and they came up with another catch from it Tuesday. Former Marshall wide receiver and kick returner Jayden Harrison is on his way to play for the Fighting Irish.

Harrison is coming off a year where he hauled in 28 receptions for 410 yards and a touchdown which came against North Carolina State, but on kickoff return is where he has done most of his damage. Returning 23 kickoffs for 705 yards (over 30 yards per return), Harrison returned two for scores and was named a First Walter Camp All-American as a Kick Returner as a result.

This is a major boost for the Notre Dame special teams unit and a win for the Irish over Deion Sanders and Colorado as the Buffaloes were Harrison’s other finalist.

And before you ask, yes, Harrison was on the Marshall team that beat Notre Dame in 2022. He led the Thundering Herd with 38 receiving yards that day but did not return any kicks.

Harrison originally enrolled at Vanderbilt and played the 2020 season there before spending the last three seasons at Marshall. He’ll have one year of eligibility remaining with Notre Dame.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire