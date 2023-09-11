Notre Dame football: Irish Playoff odds improve in updated ESPN FPI

Notre Dame moved to 3-0 by putting together a 45-24 win at NC State over the weekend but it wasn’t overly impressive to ESPN’s Football Power Index.

Despite the road win over a solid Power Five opponent, Notre Dame fell from No. 6 to No. 9 in the index. However, the Irish did see their chances of making the College Football Playoff improve.

Below are the updated numbers on what ESPN’s FPI sees happening the rest of the season for Notre Dame. We have included what the percentages were for Notre Dame when we first looked at the FPI back in July and also included what the numbers showed a week ago.

Check it out:

Sept. 16 vs. Central Michigan

Current odds of Notre Dame victory: 98.6%

Odds on Sept. 4: 97.9

Odds on July 9: 97.4%

Sept. 23 vs. Ohio State

Current odds of Notre Dame victory: 43.7%

Odds on Sept. 4: 33.3%

Odds on July 9: 20.7%

Sept. 30 at Duke

Current odds of Notre Dame victory: 80.9%

Odds on Sept. 4: 89.0%

Odds on July 9: 82.8%

Oct. 7 at Louisville

Current odds of Notre Dame victory: 75.3%

Odds on Sept. 4: 80.8%

Odds on July 9: 78.8%

Oct. 14 vs. USC

Current odds of Notre Dame victory: 54.2%

Odds on Sept. 4: 60.0%

Odds on July 9: 59.1%

Oct. 21 vs. Pitt

Current odds of Notre Dame victory: 87.0%

Odds on Sept. 4: 83.0%

Odds on July 9: 85.4%

Nov. 4 at Clemson

Current odds of Notre Dame victory: 66.6%

Odds on Sept. 4: 48.5%

Odds on July 9: 36.8%

Nov. 18 vs. Wake Forest

Current odds of Notre Dame victory: 93.1%

Odds on Sept. 4: 92.3%

Odds on July 9: 88.6%

Nov. 25 at Stanford

Current odds of Notre Dame victory: 93.3%

Odds on Sept. 4: 89.2%

Odds on July 9: 88.6%

Current Ranking

Despite the impressive win at NC State, Notre Dame saw their ranking drop in ESPN’s FPI. The Irish went from 6th to 9th this week.

Win-Loss Projection

Before the year most had North Carolina State circled as a potential trap game. In getting through that and with more of a sample size on Notre Dame’s remaining opponents, the Irish saw their season projection climb from 9.5-2.5 to 9.9-2.1 this week.

12-0?

By beating NC State, Notre Dame saw their chances of a 12-0 regular season significantly improve. Just a week ago the Irish were given a 5.7% chance at going 12-0 by FPI, this week they’re up to 9.9%.

College Football Playoff Odds

Notre Dame’s chances of making the College Football Playoff went up significantly this week. They’re now given a 22.1% shot at making the playoff after having a 17.2% chance last week and a 15.8% chance back in July.

National Champs?

Notre Dame is given a 5.1% chance of winning the national championship by ESPN FPI this week. Those are the ninth best odds nationally as Ohio State at 14.9% has the best odds to win it all according to the index.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire