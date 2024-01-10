Notre Dame Football: Irish Land Key Defensive Piece from Big Ten in Transfer Portal

Another day, another commitment for Notre Dame. Since Saturday the Fighting Irish have now seen four different players give the Notre Dame football program their pledge after Rod Heard announced his commitment to Marcus Freeman and company Wednesday.

Heard comes to Notre Dame via the transfer portal from Northwestern. The veteran safety will bring plenty of experience as he enters Notre Dame ahead of his sixth and final season of eligibility.

Heard is coming off a stellar season for Northwestern as he helped the Wildcats to an epic turnaround. Heard made 85 tackles in 2023, four of which came for a loss. He also intercepted a pass and forced a pair of fumbles for the Wildcats who went from 1-11 in 2022 to 8-5 in 2023.

Heard told Irish Sports Daily:

“I can see that [Irish head coach Marcus Freeman] and the coaching staff are putting something together,” Heard said “I think it’s going to be a great year. “I think it’s a great collective of guys who have already had success, but I think what’s coming next year and all the pieces that have been added to the team, me included, and the coaching staff that they have. I think it’s going to be a very successful year.”

Heard has played in 46 games at the collegiate level and should help provide support to All-American Xavier Watts on Notre Dame’s back-half in 2024.

