Notre Dame football: Irish going hard to flip big-time SEC cornerback

Perhaps the best game of the 2022 college football season was Tennessee‘s epic last-second victory over Alabama. Less than a week after it the Volunteers received a commitment from cornerback Kaleb Beasley in the 2024 recruiting cycle. 247Sports ranks Beasley as the 114th best player overall in the 2024 cycle nationally and the best player from Tennessee.

Despite the commitment, Beasley is certainly interested in seeing what else is out there. According to many, he was the star of the show at Notre Dame’s summer camp last year and the Irish staff has been all over trying to get him to reconsider his current commitment.

According to a report from 247Sports, Notre Dame is one of three campuses Beasley will visit in the not-so-distant future. The report states that Beasley will again visit Tennessee on March 25 before checking out Auburn shortly after and finally seeing Notre Dame again on April 1.

As for the Irish, they currently have a pair of cornerback commitments in the 2024 recruiting class. However, they’ve gone after Beasley to the degree that Marcus Freeman recently flew to Nashville and stopped by his basketball game.

There is certainly no guarantee a flip is coming and even if it does it’s no certainty it’d be to Notre Dame. This is however another case of Notre Dame going to the deep end of the recruiting pool and looking to make a major splash.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire