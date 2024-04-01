Notre Dame Football: Should Irish Finally Join the Big Ten?

Florida State and Clemson seem hell-bent on getting out of the ACC, no matter how poor their court cases to do so may be. Could that conference find its demise soon and see a chunk of Notre Dame’s schedule vanish?

Oregon, Washington, UCLA, and USC are all headed to the Big Ten this year.

Is it finally time for Notre Dame to swallow some pride and follow the others to the traditional Midwest conference?

Let me make this answer clear for you:

Ab-so-lute-ly freaking not.

I know it’s difficult for the younger generations to understand but there was a time not all that long ago that literally dozens of teams were independent in football. For a variety of reasons, none bigger than money, all of those (besides UConn) have decided to join a conference for football.

But not Notre Dame – at least in recent years.

Believe it or not, Notre Dame tried to join the Big Ten (then the Western Conference) in the early 1900’s. Not only did Michigan Man Fielding Yost take the lead in denying Notre Dame entry, but he also led the charge for the conference to black ball Notre Dame in scheduling. That forced the small university in South Bend, Indiana to then travel nationally to fill a schedule.

And travel they did – going to Yankee Stadium to take on the dominant Army program and to the west coast to take on USC in what would become among the best rivalries in the sport. They played any willing participant in-between and usually beat them.

The bar-none best thing that ever happened to Notre Dame football was not getting accepted into the Big Ten when they tried and tried to over a century ago.

And God-willing, the best thing for Notre Dame football 100 years from now will be continuing to find a way to make it on their own – as an independent.

USC v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish pray on the field before…

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish pray on the field before the game against the University of Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium October 20, 2007 in South Bend, Indiana. USC defeated Notre Dame 38-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

USC v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: John Sullivan #78 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish gets…

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: John Sullivan #78 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish gets ready to hike the ball during the game against the University of Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium October 20, 2007 in South Bend, Indiana. USC defeated Notre Dame 38-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

USC v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: Tom Zbikowski #9 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish moves…

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: Tom Zbikowski #9 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish moves on the field during the game against the University of Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium October 20, 2007 in South Bend, Indiana. USC defeated Notre Dame 38-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

USC v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish huddles on the field during…

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish huddles on the field during the game against the University of Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium October 20, 2007 in South Bend, Indiana. USC defeated Notre Dame 38-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

NCAA Football: USC at Notre Dame

Oct. 20, 2007; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back David Bruton (27)…

Oct. 20, 2007; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back David Bruton (27) blocks a punt by USC Trojans punter Greg Woidneck in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

USC v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: Evan Sharpley #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish passes…

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: Evan Sharpley #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish passes the ball during the game against the University of Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium October 20, 2007 in South Bend, Indiana. USC defeated Notre Dame 38-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

USC v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: Trevor Laws #98 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks…

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: Trevor Laws #98 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks on the field during the game against the University of Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium October 20, 2007 in South Bend, Indiana. USC defeated Notre Dame 38-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

NCAA Football: USC at Notre Dame

Oct. 20, 2007; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Evan Sharpley (13) is…

Oct. 20, 2007; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Evan Sharpley (13) is sacked by USC Trojans linebacker Ray Maualuga (58) in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. USC beat Notre Dame 38-0. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: USC at Notre Dame

Oct. 20, 2007; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Travis Thomas (26)…

Oct. 20, 2007; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Travis Thomas (26) is tackled by USC Trojans defensive end Lawrence Jackson (96) in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

USC v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: Armando Allen Jr. #5 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish…

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: Armando Allen Jr. #5 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish carries the ball during the game against the University of Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium October 20, 2007 in South Bend, Indiana. USC defeated Notre Dame 38-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

USC v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: Evan Sharpley #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs…

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: Evan Sharpley #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs the ball during the game against the University of Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium October 20, 2007 in South Bend, Indiana. USC defeated Notre Dame 38-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

USC v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: Keith Rivers #55 of the University of Southern California Trojans…

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: Keith Rivers #55 of the University of Southern California Trojans brings down Travis Thomas #26 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium October 20, 2007 in South Bend, Indiana. USC defeated Notre Dame 38-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

USC v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: Evan Sharpley #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish passes…

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: Evan Sharpley #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish passes the ball during the game against the University of Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium October 20, 2007 in South Bend, Indiana. USC defeated Notre Dame 38-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

NCAA Football: USC at Notre Dame

Oct. 20, 2007; South Bend, IN, USA; USC Trojans running back Stanley Havill (31) jumps over…

Oct. 20, 2007; South Bend, IN, USA; USC Trojans running back Stanley Havill (31) jumps over Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Maurice Crum Jr. (40) for a third quarter touchdown as Fighting Irish defensive end Justin Brown (94) pursues in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. USC beat Notre Dame 38-0. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

USC v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: Evan Sharpley #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks…

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: Evan Sharpley #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks to pass the ball during the game against the University of Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium October 20, 2007 in South Bend, Indiana. USC defeated Notre Dame 38-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

USC v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: Charlie Weis of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the…

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: Charlie Weis of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the sidelines during the game against the University of Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium October 20, 2007 in South Bend, Indiana. USC defeated Notre Dame 38-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

USC v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: Evan Sharpley #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is…

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: Evan Sharpley #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is sacked by Rey Maualuga #58 of the University of Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium October 20, 2007 in South Bend, Indiana. USC defeated Notre Dame 38-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

USC v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: Evan Sharpley #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks…

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: Evan Sharpley #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks to hand off the ball during the game against the University of Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium October 20, 2007 in South Bend, Indiana. USC defeated Notre Dame 38-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire