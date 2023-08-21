Notre Dame football: Irish depth chart for 2023 opener vs. Navy

Nick Shepkowski
Notre Dame football returns in just five days and on Monday the Fighting Irish made it official how they’ll line up when they take on Navy in Dublin.

We know Sam Hartman will be under center and Joe Alt will be lining up at left tackle but what about some of the position battles that we covered during camp?

Battles on the offensive line, at wide receiver, and plenty on defense made it a very interesting camp.  Notre Dame was also fairly lucky to get out of camp with a minimal amount of injuries, although any are seemingly too many before the first game kicks off.

Check out below to see who will get the nod to start as Notre Dame gets the 2023 season underway this Saturday.

Quarterback

QB1 – #10 Sam Hartman, Gr. Senior

QB2 – #18 Steve Angeli, RS-Freshman

Running Back

RB1 – #7 Audric Estime, Junior

RB2 – #3 Gi’Bran Payne, RS-Freshman

or – #24 Jadarian Price, RS-Freshman

or – #28 Devyn Ford, Junior

or – #12 Jeremiyah Love, Freshman

Wide Receiver

WR1 – #83 Jayden Thomas, Junior
WR2 – #0 Deion Colzie, Junior

WR1 – #2 Chris Tyree, Senior
WR2 – #19 Jaden Greathouse, Freshman

WR1 – Tobias Merriweather, Sophomore
WR2 – #17 Rico Flores Jr., Freshman
or – #29 Matt Salerno, Senior

Tight End

TE1 – #88 Mitchell Evans, Junior
TE2 – #85 Holden Staes, Sophomore
TE3 – #38 Davis Sherwood, Junior

Offensive Line - Left Tackle

LT1 – #76 Joe Alt, Junior
LT2 – #79 Tosh Baker, Senior

Offensive Line - Left Guard

RG1 – #78 Pat Coogan, Sophomore
RG2 – #74 Billy Schrauth, Sophomore

Offensive Line - Center

C1 – #52 Zeke Correll, Junior
C2 – #70 Ashton Craig, R-Freshman

Offensive Line - Right Guard

RG1 – #50 Rocco Spindler, Junior
RG2 – #73 Andrew Kristofic, Junior

Offensive Line - Right Tackle

RT1 – #54 Blake Fisher, Junior
RT2 – #59 Aamil Wagner, Sophomore

Vyper

V1 – #12 Jordan Botelho, Junior
V2 – #44 Junior Tuihalamaka, Sophomore
or – #40 Joshua Burnham, Sophomore

Defensive Tackle

DT1 – #99 Rylie Mills, Senior
DT2 – #47 Jason Onye, Junior
or – #41 Donovan Hinish, Sophomore

Defensive Tackle

DT1 – #56 Howard Cross III, Graduate-Senior
DT2 – #97 Gabriel Rubio, Junior

Defensive End

DE1 – #1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Senior
or  – #31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, Junior
DE2 – #40 Joshua Burnham, Sophomore

Linebacker - Weakside (Will)

WLB1 – #8 Marist Liufau, Junior
WLB2 – #23 Jaiden Ausberry, Freshman

Linebacker - Middle (Mike)

MLB1 – #27 JD Bertrand, Senior
MLB2 – #34 Drayk Bowen, Freshman

Linebacker - Rover

R1 – #24 Jack Kiser, Senior
R2 – #3 Jaylen Sneed, Sophomore

Cornerback

CB1 – #5 Cam Hart, Senior
CB2 – #7 Jaden Mickey, Sophomore

CB1 – #20 Benjamin Morrison, Sophomore
CB2 – #29 Christian Gray, Freshman
or – #6 Clarence Lewis, Junior

Safety

Left Safety:
LS1 – #2 DJ Brown, Graduate-Senior
LS2 – #4 Antonio Carter II, Graduate-Senior
or #13 Thomas Harper, Graduate-Senior

Right Safety:
RS1 – #0 Xavier Watts, Senior
RS2 – #11 Ramon Henderson, Senior

Special Teams

Kickoffs and Placekicker: #32 Spencer Shrader, Graduate-Senior

Punter: #14 Bryce McFerson, Sophomore

Long Snapper: #65 Michael Vinson, Graduate-Senior

Holder: #16 Dylan Devezin, Sophomore

Punt Returner: #2 Chris Tyree, Senior
and – #29 Matt Salerno, Graduate-Senior

Kick Returner: #22 Devyn Ford, Graduate-Senior
and – #2 Chris Tyree, Senior

