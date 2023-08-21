Notre Dame football: Irish depth chart for 2023 opener vs. Navy

Notre Dame football returns in just five days and on Monday the Fighting Irish made it official how they’ll line up when they take on Navy in Dublin.

We know Sam Hartman will be under center and Joe Alt will be lining up at left tackle but what about some of the position battles that we covered during camp?

Battles on the offensive line, at wide receiver, and plenty on defense made it a very interesting camp. Notre Dame was also fairly lucky to get out of camp with a minimal amount of injuries, although any are seemingly too many before the first game kicks off.

Check out below to see who will get the nod to start as Notre Dame gets the 2023 season underway this Saturday.

Quarterback

USA TODAY SPORTS

QB1 – #10 Sam Hartman, Gr. Senior

QB2 – #18 Steve Angeli, RS-Freshman

Running Back

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

RB1 – #7 Audric Estime, Junior

RB2 – #3 Gi’Bran Payne, RS-Freshman

or – #24 Jadarian Price, RS-Freshman

or – #28 Devyn Ford, Junior

or – #12 Jeremiyah Love, Freshman

Wide Receiver

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

WR1 – #83 Jayden Thomas, Junior

WR2 – #0 Deion Colzie, Junior

WR1 – #2 Chris Tyree, Senior

WR2 – #19 Jaden Greathouse, Freshman

WR1 – Tobias Merriweather, Sophomore

WR2 – #17 Rico Flores Jr., Freshman

or – #29 Matt Salerno, Senior

Tight End

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

TE1 – #88 Mitchell Evans, Junior

TE2 – #85 Holden Staes, Sophomore

TE3 – #38 Davis Sherwood, Junior

Offensive Line - Left Tackle

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

LT1 – #76 Joe Alt, Junior

LT2 – #79 Tosh Baker, Senior

Offensive Line - Left Guard

"It's really exciting. I've been waiting on this my whole life. I can't wait." Future @NDFootball offensive lineman Pat Coogan (@coogs53) has been bleeding blue and gold his entire life. And in June, he'll be on campus finally rocking that gold helmet. pic.twitter.com/pcMJQjlbeZ — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) May 7, 2021

RG1 – #78 Pat Coogan, Sophomore

RG2 – #74 Billy Schrauth, Sophomore

Offensive Line - Center

USA TODAY SPORTS

C1 – #52 Zeke Correll, Junior

C2 – #70 Ashton Craig, R-Freshman

Offensive Line - Right Guard

Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

RG1 – #50 Rocco Spindler, Junior

RG2 – #73 Andrew Kristofic, Junior

Offensive Line - Right Tackle

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

RT1 – #54 Blake Fisher, Junior

RT2 – #59 Aamil Wagner, Sophomore

Vyper

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

V1 – #12 Jordan Botelho, Junior

V2 – #44 Junior Tuihalamaka, Sophomore

or – #40 Joshua Burnham, Sophomore

Defensive Tackle

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

DT1 – #99 Rylie Mills, Senior

DT2 – #47 Jason Onye, Junior

or – #41 Donovan Hinish, Sophomore

Defensive Tackle

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

DT1 – #56 Howard Cross III, Graduate-Senior

DT2 – #97 Gabriel Rubio, Junior

Defensive End

USA TODAY SPORTS

DE1 – #1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Senior

or – #31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, Junior

DE2 – #40 Joshua Burnham, Sophomore

Linebacker - Weakside (Will)

USA TODAY SPORTS

WLB1 – #8 Marist Liufau, Junior

WLB2 – #23 Jaiden Ausberry, Freshman

Linebacker - Middle (Mike)

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

MLB1 – #27 JD Bertrand, Senior

MLB2 – #34 Drayk Bowen, Freshman

Linebacker - Rover

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

R1 – #24 Jack Kiser, Senior

R2 – #3 Jaylen Sneed, Sophomore

Cornerback

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union – Syndication Notre Dame Insider

CB1 – #5 Cam Hart, Senior

CB2 – #7 Jaden Mickey, Sophomore

CB1 – #20 Benjamin Morrison, Sophomore

CB2 – #29 Christian Gray, Freshman

or – #6 Clarence Lewis, Junior

Safety

USA TODAY SPORTS

Left Safety:

LS1 – #2 DJ Brown, Graduate-Senior

LS2 – #4 Antonio Carter II, Graduate-Senior

or #13 Thomas Harper, Graduate-Senior

Right Safety:

RS1 – #0 Xavier Watts, Senior

RS2 – #11 Ramon Henderson, Senior

Special Teams

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

Kickoffs and Placekicker: #32 Spencer Shrader, Graduate-Senior

Punter: #14 Bryce McFerson, Sophomore

Long Snapper: #65 Michael Vinson, Graduate-Senior

Holder: #16 Dylan Devezin, Sophomore

Punt Returner: #2 Chris Tyree, Senior

and – #29 Matt Salerno, Graduate-Senior

Kick Returner: #22 Devyn Ford, Graduate-Senior

and – #2 Chris Tyree, Senior

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

