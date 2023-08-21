Notre Dame football: Irish depth chart for 2023 opener vs. Navy
Notre Dame football returns in just five days and on Monday the Fighting Irish made it official how they’ll line up when they take on Navy in Dublin.
We know Sam Hartman will be under center and Joe Alt will be lining up at left tackle but what about some of the position battles that we covered during camp?
Battles on the offensive line, at wide receiver, and plenty on defense made it a very interesting camp. Notre Dame was also fairly lucky to get out of camp with a minimal amount of injuries, although any are seemingly too many before the first game kicks off.
Check out below to see who will get the nod to start as Notre Dame gets the 2023 season underway this Saturday.
Quarterback
QB1 – #10 Sam Hartman, Gr. Senior
QB2 – #18 Steve Angeli, RS-Freshman
Running Back
RB1 – #7 Audric Estime, Junior
RB2 – #3 Gi’Bran Payne, RS-Freshman
or – #24 Jadarian Price, RS-Freshman
or – #28 Devyn Ford, Junior
or – #12 Jeremiyah Love, Freshman
Wide Receiver
WR1 – #83 Jayden Thomas, Junior
WR2 – #0 Deion Colzie, Junior
WR1 – #2 Chris Tyree, Senior
WR2 – #19 Jaden Greathouse, Freshman
WR1 – Tobias Merriweather, Sophomore
WR2 – #17 Rico Flores Jr., Freshman
or – #29 Matt Salerno, Senior
Tight End
TE1 – #88 Mitchell Evans, Junior
TE2 – #85 Holden Staes, Sophomore
TE3 – #38 Davis Sherwood, Junior
Offensive Line - Left Tackle
LT1 – #76 Joe Alt, Junior
LT2 – #79 Tosh Baker, Senior
Offensive Line - Left Guard
"It's really exciting. I've been waiting on this my whole life. I can't wait."
Future @NDFootball offensive lineman Pat Coogan (@coogs53) has been bleeding blue and gold his entire life.
And in June, he'll be on campus finally rocking that gold helmet. pic.twitter.com/pcMJQjlbeZ
— Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) May 7, 2021
RG1 – #78 Pat Coogan, Sophomore
RG2 – #74 Billy Schrauth, Sophomore
Offensive Line - Center
C1 – #52 Zeke Correll, Junior
C2 – #70 Ashton Craig, R-Freshman
Offensive Line - Right Guard
RG1 – #50 Rocco Spindler, Junior
RG2 – #73 Andrew Kristofic, Junior
Offensive Line - Right Tackle
RT1 – #54 Blake Fisher, Junior
RT2 – #59 Aamil Wagner, Sophomore
Vyper
V1 – #12 Jordan Botelho, Junior
V2 – #44 Junior Tuihalamaka, Sophomore
or – #40 Joshua Burnham, Sophomore
Defensive Tackle
DT1 – #99 Rylie Mills, Senior
DT2 – #47 Jason Onye, Junior
or – #41 Donovan Hinish, Sophomore
Defensive Tackle
DT1 – #56 Howard Cross III, Graduate-Senior
DT2 – #97 Gabriel Rubio, Junior
Defensive End
DE1 – #1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Senior
or – #31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, Junior
DE2 – #40 Joshua Burnham, Sophomore
Linebacker - Weakside (Will)
WLB1 – #8 Marist Liufau, Junior
WLB2 – #23 Jaiden Ausberry, Freshman
Linebacker - Middle (Mike)
MLB1 – #27 JD Bertrand, Senior
MLB2 – #34 Drayk Bowen, Freshman
Linebacker - Rover
R1 – #24 Jack Kiser, Senior
R2 – #3 Jaylen Sneed, Sophomore
Cornerback
CB1 – #5 Cam Hart, Senior
CB2 – #7 Jaden Mickey, Sophomore
CB1 – #20 Benjamin Morrison, Sophomore
CB2 – #29 Christian Gray, Freshman
or – #6 Clarence Lewis, Junior
Safety
Left Safety:
LS1 – #2 DJ Brown, Graduate-Senior
LS2 – #4 Antonio Carter II, Graduate-Senior
or #13 Thomas Harper, Graduate-Senior
Right Safety:
RS1 – #0 Xavier Watts, Senior
RS2 – #11 Ramon Henderson, Senior
Special Teams
Kickoffs and Placekicker: #32 Spencer Shrader, Graduate-Senior
Punter: #14 Bryce McFerson, Sophomore
Long Snapper: #65 Michael Vinson, Graduate-Senior
Holder: #16 Dylan Devezin, Sophomore
Punt Returner: #2 Chris Tyree, Senior
and – #29 Matt Salerno, Graduate-Senior
Kick Returner: #22 Devyn Ford, Graduate-Senior
and – #2 Chris Tyree, Senior
Related Notre Dame-Navy Links:
[lawrence-related id=74984,74924,74841,74102,74685,74868]