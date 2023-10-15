Notre Dame football: Irish celebrate hard after dominating Southern Cal

Notre Dame was in need of a big win on Saturday and that is exactly what they got.

The Irish dominated defensively to start Saturday’s game against previously unbeaten USC and continued it throughout the night.

48-20 later, the Irish are 6-2 and the possibility of reaching a New Year’s Six bowl game might still be in the picture.

Following the big win, the Notre Dame football team and their fans celebrated in a big way at Notre Dame Stadium. Students rushed the field despite the Irish entering the game as a betting favorite and the celebrations carried over following the game.

See some of the best behind-the-scenes videos and pictures from the victorious night below.

Former ND Running Back Dexter Williams

Walk the dog on usc ass 🍀🍀🍀🍀 — 2MUCH_JUICE (@DexterW_22) October 15, 2023

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

Defensive masterpiece 🥹☘️ — Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (@myraaann) October 15, 2023

Brady Quinn

What a team win!! What a response!! What a night!! That was so damn fun! Dominated!!!! #GoIrish @NDFootball ☘️ ☘️ ☘️ — Brady Quinn (@Brady_Quinn) October 15, 2023

Sam Hartman Having Some Fun

Sam Hartman enjoying the moment. pic.twitter.com/Q8gOkgvzC5 — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) October 15, 2023

Respect, @xavierwatts6. Unreal performance by the entire @NDFootball defense, but my goodness … 0 was all over the field. Go Irish ☘️ — Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) October 15, 2023

I don’t care who it is…it’s not easy to beat the Irish at home ☘️ Now I’m done … Goodnight 💤 #GoIrish — Alohi Gilman (@alohigilman) October 15, 2023

RB Coach Deland McCullough

Rocket Ismail

Brandon Wimbush

This game feels familiar 🤔 ☘️ ☘️ ☘️ — Brandon Wimbush (@WimbushB7) October 15, 2023

Must be talking about that 2017 beatdown…

Justin Yoon

Prayers were answered today. What a blessing of a game! Amazing win for ND 48 to 20! Love thee pic.twitter.com/NT1cwXLrSR — Justin Yoon (@jkicker19) October 15, 2023

Joe Montana with the Quarterbacks!

HERE COME THE IRISH!

Joe Alt Takes it all in

Offensive Lineman Zeke Correll

Nothing quite like an Irish victory 😁☘️ — Zeke Correll (@zekecorrell) October 15, 2023

2024 Recruit Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

2025 Quarterback Commitment Deuce Knight

