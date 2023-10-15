Advertisement

Notre Dame football: Irish celebrate hard after dominating Southern Cal

Nick Shepkowski
·2 min read

Notre Dame was in need of a big win on Saturday and that is exactly what they got.

The Irish dominated defensively to start Saturday’s game against previously unbeaten USC and continued it throughout the night.

48-20 later, the Irish are 6-2 and the possibility of reaching a New Year’s Six bowl game might still be in the picture.

Following the big win, the Notre Dame football team and their fans celebrated in a big way at Notre Dame Stadium.  Students rushed the field despite the Irish entering the game as a betting favorite and the celebrations carried over following the game.

See some of the best behind-the-scenes videos and pictures from the victorious night below.

Former ND Running Back Dexter Williams

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

Brady Quinn

Sam Hartman Having Some Fun

Drue Tranquill

Alohi Gilman

RB Coach Deland McCullough

Rocket Ismail

Brandon Wimbush

Must be talking about that 2017 beatdown…

Justin Yoon

Joe Montana with the Quarterbacks!

HERE COME THE IRISH!

Joe Alt Takes it all in

Offensive Lineman Zeke Correll

2024 Recruit Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

2025 Quarterback Commitment Deuce Knight

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire