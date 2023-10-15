Notre Dame football: Irish celebrate hard after dominating Southern Cal
Notre Dame was in need of a big win on Saturday and that is exactly what they got.
The Irish dominated defensively to start Saturday’s game against previously unbeaten USC and continued it throughout the night.
48-20 later, the Irish are 6-2 and the possibility of reaching a New Year’s Six bowl game might still be in the picture.
Following the big win, the Notre Dame football team and their fans celebrated in a big way at Notre Dame Stadium. Students rushed the field despite the Irish entering the game as a betting favorite and the celebrations carried over following the game.
See some of the best behind-the-scenes videos and pictures from the victorious night below.
Former ND Running Back Dexter Williams
Walk the dog on usc ass 🍀🍀🍀🍀
— 2MUCH_JUICE (@DexterW_22) October 15, 2023
Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
Defensive masterpiece 🥹☘️
— Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (@myraaann) October 15, 2023
Brady Quinn
What a team win!! What a response!! What a night!! That was so damn fun! Dominated!!!! #GoIrish @NDFootball ☘️ ☘️ ☘️
— Brady Quinn (@Brady_Quinn) October 15, 2023
Sam Hartman Having Some Fun
Sam Hartman enjoying the moment. pic.twitter.com/Q8gOkgvzC5
— Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) October 15, 2023
Drue Tranquill
Respect, @xavierwatts6.
Unreal performance by the entire @NDFootball defense, but my goodness … 0 was all over the field.
Go Irish ☘️
— Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) October 15, 2023
Alohi Gilman
I don’t care who it is…it’s not easy to beat the Irish at home ☘️ Now I’m done … Goodnight 💤 #GoIrish
— Alohi Gilman (@alohigilman) October 15, 2023
RB Coach Deland McCullough
Got it done✊🏾☘️ pic.twitter.com/CQaYn8HKqW
— Deland McCullough (@coachdmc) October 15, 2023
Rocket Ismail
— Rocket Ismail (@iamrocketismail) October 15, 2023
Brandon Wimbush
This game feels familiar 🤔
☘️ ☘️ ☘️
— Brandon Wimbush (@WimbushB7) October 15, 2023
Must be talking about that 2017 beatdown…
Justin Yoon
Prayers were answered today. What a blessing of a game! Amazing win for ND 48 to 20! Love thee pic.twitter.com/NT1cwXLrSR
— Justin Yoon (@jkicker19) October 15, 2023
Joe Montana with the Quarterbacks!
Legendary 🐐#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/O535QcxL0x
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 15, 2023
HERE COME THE IRISH!
HERE COME THE IRISH#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/yjsaCDw9mt
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 15, 2023
Joe Alt Takes it all in
ABSOLUTE SCENES#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/301192ujIM
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 15, 2023
Offensive Lineman Zeke Correll
Nothing quite like an Irish victory 😁☘️
— Zeke Correll (@zekecorrell) October 15, 2023
2024 Recruit Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa
@CoachDLacy 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tGKmWYhRKN
— Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (@AsaViliamu) October 15, 2023
2025 Quarterback Commitment Deuce Knight
Dubsssss☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/Q5Syqm4Mu4
— Deuce Knight (@DeuceKnight) October 15, 2023