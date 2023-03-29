Notre Dame football: Irish add 2024 commitment from Georgia

Relationships are not only a key to life but also successful recruiting. That was certainly the case as Notre Dame went from non-existent to the future home of offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp in short order. Knapp, a three-star recruit in the 2024 class from Roswell High School in Georgia, was a top target of new Irish offensive line coach Joe Rudolph during Rudolph’s time at Virginia Tech.

Rudolph maintained that relationship after taking the Notre Dame job and just days after announcing an offer from the Irish, Knapp is the newest member of the 2024 class. He checks in at 6-5 but just under 270-pounds so putting on the pounds will be a top order of business.

Irish win commitment over much of ACC

Despite Notre Dame not getting into the fold on Knapp until recently, several other programs had. Knapp listed 22 different scholarship offers in full before announcing his commitment to the Irish. He chose Notre Dame over finalists Georgia Tech, North Carolina, North Carolina State, and Penn State. He also held scholarship offers from more than half of the ACC.

Notre Dame moves up in 2024 rankings

With the addition of Knapp in the 2024 recruiting class Notre Dame has now moved up one spot in the team rankings for the class on 247Sports. The Irish now sit third overall after passing Michigan in the rankings.

