Notre Dame football: Irish add speedy four-star running back to 2025 recruiting class

It may only be August 1, 2023 but already Notre Dame has a pair of players in their 2025 recruiting class from a state they have had recent troubles pulling talent out of. Running back Justin Thurman of Tampa made his commitment public on Tuesday.

Thurman checks in at 6-0, 180-pounds and plays his high school football at Jesuit High School in Tampa. He’s entering his junior year there after sharing the backfield with Temple signee Joquez Smith last season. Thurman also played cornerback and returned kicks as a sophomore.

247Sports ranks Thurman as the 229th overall player in the class and a four-star talent. He is Notre Dame’s third commitment overall for 2025 and chose the Irish over the likes of Florida, Tennessee, and others. He has also ran a 100-meter dash in a blazing fast 10.84 seconds.

BREAKING: Class of 2025 RB Justin Thurman tells me he has Committed to Notre Dame! The 6’0 185 RB from Tampa, FL chose the Fighting Irish over Tennessee, Kansas, & others “Everything at Notre Dame fits the ‘The Golden Standard’.”https://t.co/zWYSMMhmB9 pic.twitter.com/5h7F3DuzEM — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire