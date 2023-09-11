Notre Dame football: Injury updates headed to Central Michigan game

Notre Dame is preparing for a Saturday afternoon affair with Central Michigan as the Irish look to move to 4-0. Fresh off a 45-24 victory at North Carolina State on Saturday, Marcus Freeman announced that senior linebacker and captain JD Bertrand exited the game with a head injury.

Freeman met the media for his weekly press conference and updated the status of Bertrand as well as a few other players dealing with pains.

Will Bertrand be able to play Saturday? And what is the status of a few of the others recovering from injuries?

Here are the updates Marcus Freeman gave on a handful of players on Monday.

JD Bertrand

“JD Bertand is in concussion protocol. TBD for Saturday.”

Bertrand was still listed atop the depth chart at middle linebacker in the release Notre Dame put out on Monday but that obviously doesn’t guarantee anything about if he’ll play or not. Simply thinking out loud, don’t press this to get him out there for Central Michigan, get it right and hopefully get him back for Ohio State.

Gabe Rubio out this week. Eli Raridon is progressing. I doubt he’ll be back this week. When you come off a second ACL, it can be physical and mental. That is something where until he feels 100% both ways, you can’t push that.”

Devyn Ford

“Devyn Ford is finishing concussion protocol. He’s expected back Saturday.”

That one is rather self-explanatory. With Notre Dame’s stable of backs Ford will again add the fifth head to the talented running back group.

Gabe Rubio

“Gabe Rubio out this week.”

Rubio is dealing with a knee injury as he’ll miss another game. With no word on the severity of it the mind instantly turns to Ohio State next week where the defensive line is going to need to play a stellar game to keep the Buckeyes offense in check.

Eli Raridon - Tight End

“Eli Raridon is progressing. I doubt he’ll be back this week. When you come off a second ACL, it can be physical and mental. That is something where until he feels 100% both ways, you can’t push that.”

In terms of Notre Dame’s depth at tight end, Raridon adds to it but its not going to make or break the position group. The mental side of an injury like that twice in a short amount of time is real and hopefully when Rardion comes back, whenever that may be, he’s able to return to form as the talented player he came to South Bend being.

