Notre Dame football: An idea for Sam Hartman’s rib

If you follow Notre Dame, Wake Forest or college football closely in general you’re probably aware of quarterback Sam Hartman and his removed rib. If you’re not, Hartman had to have a rib removed before the 2022 season which forced him to miss the opener for Wake Forest last year.

This past off-season the graduate-transfer moved onto Notre Dame and although no longer in his body, his rib will soon be coming with.

Hartman was interviewed on ESPN on Thursday and asked about the rib so it became news again like when it first happened a year ago. It was the first time some have heard the story and that Hartman is having the rib made into a piece of jewelry he can wear.

Listen, I think that’s entirely awesome and seems like something you’d hear about an old viking or someone doing. However, what if Hartman and company did something else with his rib?

Notre Dame and Wake Forest don’t share an extensive football background together but they have met five times since 2011 with Notre Dame winning them all.

What if…

What if to spice up this semi-regular meeting the two squads played for a rivalry trophy?

No, not a trophy. An actual rib from the only quarterback to start for both teams all-time?

Notre Dame plays for a ton of rivalry trophies with most never really seeing the public eye in celebration after a game. What if when Notre Dame hosts Wake Forest on senior day this November, that the winner gets greeted by Sam Hartman’s rib at the 50-yard line after the game?

Move over Floyd of Rosedale, Old Oaken Bucket, and Little Brown Jug – there’s a new best rivalry trophy in town. Just imagine the scene when a bunch of 18-22-year old young men are sprinting around the field after a game showing off a human rib.

