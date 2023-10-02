Notre Dame football’s Howard Cross earns national recognition for play vs. Duke

If you had Notre Dame defensive tackle Howard Cross on your 2023 Irish bingo card to win a weekly national award, you might as well just go home with your prize now.

After a game against Duke where Cross completely dominated to the tune of 13 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, a sack and 2 forced fumbles, it shouldn’t be surprising at all that he was named the Reese’s Senior Bowl defensive player of the week.

The fifth-year player is making a name for himself in his final go-around with the Irish. It would not surprise me one bit for Cross to hear his name getting called in the 2024 NFL draft.

💪💪💪 The Reese's Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week is @NDFootball DL Howard Cross III @HowardCrossIII who tallied 13 tackles, 10 solo, 2 forced fumbles, 3.5 TFL, and 1 QBH in the 21-14 #GoIrish☘️ win over Duke. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/nXgC6trLOO — Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) October 2, 2023

