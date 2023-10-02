Advertisement

Notre Dame football’s Howard Cross earns national recognition for play vs. Duke

Michael Chen
·1 min read

If you had Notre Dame defensive tackle Howard Cross on your 2023 Irish bingo card to win a weekly national award, you might as well just go home with your prize now.

After a game against Duke where Cross completely dominated to the tune of 13 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, a sack and 2 forced fumbles, it shouldn’t be surprising at all that he was named the Reese’s Senior Bowl defensive player of the week.

The fifth-year player is making a name for himself in his final go-around with the Irish. It would not surprise me one bit for Cross to hear his name getting called in the 2024 NFL draft.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire