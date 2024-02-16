Notre Dame football to host 4-star linebacker during the spring

Notre Dame football has its sights set on more than a few more big time prospects in the 2025 class.

California linebacker Noah Mikhail is one of those, as the Irish are actively pursuing the 6-foot, 3-inch and 205-pound star. He’s a big time prospect, as 247Sports Composite Rankings has him as their No. 5 linebacker and 48th overall prospect in the country.

Mikhail announced what his spring visit schedule will be, and he is set to make the trip to South Bend in early April. He will be making multiple trips beginning in March, so multiple teams will have the opportunity to impress him including the Irish.

4-star LB Noah Mikhail has set several spring visits, per @ChadSimmons_👀 Mikhail ranks No. 43 NATL. (No. 7 LB) in the 2025 On300⭐️ Read: https://t.co/mHq6beM6sm pic.twitter.com/JttlL6t0wI — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 15, 2024

With just one linebacker currently committed in the 2025 class, Ko’o Kia, Notre Dame is looking to add Mikhail to the already impressive group.

