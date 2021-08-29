Notre Dame Football’s History of August Games

Today, Saturday, Aug. 29 was supposed to be Notre Dame’s season opener against Navy in Dublin, Ireland.

Those plans were cancelled however as the COVID-19 pandemic brought that game to the United States where it was supposed to be played Labor Day weekend, before Notre Dame’s eventual entry into the ACC for 2020 led to it’s ultimate cancellation.

As a result we don’t get Notre Dame football in August for what would have been the sixth time in the history of the program. Instead we have to wait two more weeks for Notre Dame to welcome Duke to Notre Dame Stadium and for the 2020 campaign to officially get underway.

In the meantime, let’s take a quick look back at five times Notre Dame has played in August, something that dates back to 1989.

August 31, 1989: Notre Dame 36 Virginia 13

Playing their first game since winning the national championship the season before, No. 2 Notre Dame opened what would be an incredible 1989 season with a 36-13 win over Virginia in the former Kickoff Classic. Played at The Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Todd Lyght started things with an interception for Notre Dame on Virginia's opening series. Ricky Watters would then cap the drive with a two yard touchdown run. That would be the first of Notre Dame's five possessions to start the game that the Irish would end up scoring a touchdown on. Watters finished the day with 122 total yards while Raghib Ismail hauled in five receptions for 121 yards.

August 28, 1999: Notre Dame 48 Kansas 13

No.18 Notre Dame started the 1999 season by hosting Kansas in the Eddie Robinson Classic, a season-opening series that lasted from 1997-2002. A Jarious Jackson 38 yard scramble resulted in Notre Dame's first touchdown of the season before a Deveron Harper interception return for a score made it a two-score lead for the Irish early. Tony Fisher provided a big day on the ground for Notre Dame as the running back totaled 111 rushing yards. Notre Dame would move up two spots in the polls after the dominating victory, only to lose their next three and ultimately finish the 1999 campaign just 5-7.

August 31, 2002: Notre Dame 22 Maryland 0

What wound up being an incredibly entertaining and surprisingly strong 2002 season got off to a dominating defensive start against No. 21 Maryland who was coming off of an ACC Championship the year previous. Notre Dame's defense dominated, allowing just 16 rushing yards on 21 Terripans attempts that night in East Rutherford. Shane Walton would intercept three Maryland passes as well. Offense was hard to be found for Notre Dame as the only Irish touchdown came by way of a Vontez Duff punt return. Kicker Nicholas Setta provided most of the scoring, connecting on five field goals as the 22-0 Notre Dame victory turned heads in what wound up being the final ever Kickoff Classic.

August 31, 2013: Notre Dame 28 Temple 6

No. 14 Notre Dame was coming off of a BCS Championship Game appearance the year before but had just experienced one of the strangest off-seasons a college football team will ever see. That didn't stop quarterback Tommy Rees from a quick start against a Temple team coached by now Carolina Panthers boss Matt Rhule, though. Rees found receiver DaVaris Daniels for two touchdowns in the first five minutes to give the Irish an early cushion. Dan Fox would make 10 tackles while Stephon Tuitt would record a sack before Troy Niklas took a Rees pass 66 yards for another score.

August 30, 2014: Notre Dame 48 Rice 17

Everett Golson was back after being ineligible for the 2013 season and came back with a bang, running for three touchdowns in Notre Dame's season-opening blowout victory over Rice. Golson also found Will Fuller for a 75 yard touchdown pass while the late Greg Bryant ran for a 17 yard touchdown as well. Matthias Farley led the defense with half of a sack, an interception and contributed five tackles as Notre Dame won their first of what would be six straight to start the 2014 season.