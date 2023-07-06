Notre Dame football hires new director of scouting

There was just one more open spot on the Notre Dame football staff, director of scouting.

Head coach Marcus Freeman knows how important the position is, which is why he took his time to name Matt Jansen as the newest Irish staff member. Notre Dame poached Jansen from West Virginia, where he held the position of director of player personnel and scouting.

His duties will be a bit different in South Bend, more of a focus on the scouting aspect. Jensen has been in the coaching industry since 2006, starting as a student assistant coach at Texas Tech. He’s had stints in the NFL with two different team before landing at WVU in 2019.

Incredibly thankful and excited to get to work! Go Irish ☘️🏈 pic.twitter.com/ttDa1y9QPD — Matt Jansen (@MJScouting) July 5, 2023

More!

Twitter user: Quarterback is Notre Dame's biggest strength in 2023 Notre Dame trending the wrong way with 5-star Arizona defensive end Watch: 1997 highlights of Notre Dame's win over Hawaii Will Notre Dame ever be able to attract five-star recruits again? Notre Dame football: A top remaining '24 target sets commitment date

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire