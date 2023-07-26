Notre Dame football: Highlights and notes from first day of camp

Notre Dame football is just around the corner. I know we say that a lot but this time we really mean it. Fall camp opened on Wednesday as the countdown is officially on for Notre Dame’s season opener against Navy in Dublin.

With camp officially opening up we thought it’d be a good idea to share with you just some of the buzz that took over social media during it. Below you’ll find some of the best tweets in regards to Notre Dame’s first day of fall football camp for 2023.

As you prep for the season don’t forget to check out some of the preview pieces we’ve put together too:

Sam Hartman still gets excited

“My sixth one and it still feels like my first one”@sam_hartman10 | #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/KCzogqOdDJ — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 26, 2023

JD Price is Back

After missing all of last year due to a foot injury, running back JD Price is back and will certainly be a player to keep an eye on all fall long.

Quarterbacks Enter Practice

Countdown is On

My view on the walk into work today… day 1 of Notre Dame football training camp! More pics after practice and reports to come on @ABC57News. 31 days til Ireland! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/GnqeipnOgj — Allison Hayes (@AlliHayesMedia) July 26, 2023

Interesting Wording

Sampson's Most Impressive Players on Day 1

First Notre Dame practice in the books. Players who impressed (on various levels, so don't get carried away): Sam Hartman

Ben Morrison

Devyn Ford

Jeremiyah Love

Cam Hart

Billy Schrauth

Jaden Mickey

Matt Salerno — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) July 26, 2023

Vibe Check

A glimpse into the vibes between #NotreDame head coach Marcus Freeman and quarterback Sam Hartman Wednesday morning. 31 days until the Irish kick their season off against Navy in Dublin. @insideNDsports pic.twitter.com/A2TXzWdokT — Charleston Bowles (@cbowles01) July 26, 2023

Most Impressive Group?

If you wanted an hot-ish take from Day One, it's that Notre Dame's group of cornerbacks (if they stay healthy) might be the best the program has since … ummm… I really don't know. 2018?

2002? May need to check some older rosters. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) July 26, 2023

Standout Freshmen

Notre Dame just wrapped up its first preseason camp practice of 2023. I covered the freshmen for @BGInews. Here are a few guys who I thought performed well: • Braylon James

• Brenan Vernon

• Jordan Faison

• Jeremiyah Love I’ll have more later. https://t.co/HBDwEzAOFT pic.twitter.com/uL2GzA2ii6 — Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) July 26, 2023

Bond Only Strengthening

Marcus Freeman says this is the closest group of players he's been around since he got to Notre Dame. "When you have that emotional bond, that is when great things are achieved." — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) July 26, 2023

