Notre Dame football: Highlights and notes from first day of camp

Nick Shepkowski
·3 min read

Notre Dame football is just around the corner.  I know we say that a lot but this time we really mean it.  Fall camp opened on Wednesday as the countdown is officially on for Notre Dame’s season opener against Navy in Dublin.

With camp officially opening up we thought it’d be a good idea to share with you just some of the buzz that took over social media during it.  Below you’ll find some of the best tweets in regards to Notre Dame’s first day of fall football camp for 2023.

As you prep for the season don't forget to check out some of the preview pieces we've put together too:

Sam Hartman still gets excited

JD Price is Back

After missing all of last year due to a foot injury, running back JD Price is back and will certainly be a player to keep an eye on all fall long.

Quarterbacks Enter Practice

Countdown is On

Interesting Wording

Sampson's Most Impressive Players on Day 1

Vibe Check

Most Impressive Group?

Standout Freshmen

Bond Only Strengthening

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire

