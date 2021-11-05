Notre Dame football is headed back to Ireland!

The Irish and their opponent this week, Navy, will open the 2023 football season across the pond as the two will meet at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Notre Dame and Navy met in Ireland twice previously, once in 1996 and most recently in 2012. The 2012 game was the season-opener for the Irish as they would go 12-0 that regular season and eventually play in the BCS national championship.

The 2020 season was supposed to begin with Notre Dame and Navy squaring off again in Dublin but the COVID-19 pandemic caused that game to be moved to the United States before eventually being cancelled altogether.

Notre Dame and Navy will kickoff the 2023 season on August 26 in a game that will technically be a Fighting Irish home game and air on NBC.

Related: Notre Dame’s future schedules and opponents