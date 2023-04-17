Notre Dame football: Good and Bad of Quarterback Competition

The second Sam Hartman entered the transfer portal last December it appeared he was headed to be Notre Dame’s next starting quarterback. It’s funny how things work though. Since Hartman committed to Notre Dame it seems safe to say that he remains the favorite to be the Fighting Irish signal caller against Navy in late August, but he hasn’t been that much better than Tyler Buchner to make an announcement worthwhile yet.

So with Marcus Freeman noting that the competition could last until fall camp, is that something Notre Dame fans should hope for? Or should they hope that one runs away with the competition?

Here’s a look at the good and bad of this competition continuing.

Related

Blue & Gold Preview: What To Watch For 6-Pack Notre Dame transfer wide receiver has retired from football Notre Dame's top rated receiving recruits since 2000

Bad: Scar Tissue for Irish Fans

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

I won’t lie as my initial thoughts on there being a quarterback controversy invoke instant memories of ones that ended with disastrous seasons for Notre Dame. 2016 comes to mind immediately when thinking of a quarterback controversy. You can’t convince me that an indecision at QB-1 entering the season opener at Texas didn’t play a major role in that brutal 4-8 season.

2007 comes to mind again when Demetrius Jones, Jimmy Clausen, and Evan Sharpley all fought for the starting spot. Jones ultimately won it before the season but played just one game before bailing, Clausen took a beating his first go-round and was forced out of a couple games which meant Sharpley also got starts. ’07 wasn’t slowed by just the quarterback position but it certainly didn’t help.

2001 may have been a long time ago but Bob Davie’s need for a two-quarterback system ended horribly as the Irish went from BCS to bowl-less and Davie went from a five-year contract extension to fired.

Those are just three that come to mind. The scar-tissue from those certainly come to mind when looking at this potential next one.

Story continues

Good: Iron Sharpens Iron

Watch: New Notre Dame quarterback coach Gino Guidugli coaching

USA TODAY SPORTS

It’s cliche to say but I tend to feel that it’s a fact that iron sharpens iron when it comes to team sports. When you have to compete for a roster or starting spot, it makes you better, faster, whether you win or lose. It offers pressure in a non-gameday environment, something that isn’t the easiest to accomplish.

Bad: Divided Locker Room?

The Athletic reports that Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner having a solid spring

USA TODAY SPORTS

It’s not easy to know without physically being in a locker room but it’s certainly easy to speculate what can happen when a quarterback competition goes long into the summer and ultimately the fall. Certain players on the team start to feel one way about one quarterback, while others feel the same way about the other. With it being the biggest leadership spot in team sports, the longer it goes on undecided, the more of a threat to shaking up the team chemistry there is.

Good: Buchner Improvement

USA TODAY SPORTS

The last time we saw Tyler Buchner in game action we had quite the mixed bag of results. Despite not playing for the previous three months to the Gator Bowl he went out and had a game MVP showing by playing his best football yet at Notre Dame. That didn’t mean there weren’t those not-so-great moments either, seeing as he threw a pair of pick-sixes.

The fact this is a conversation we’re having at this point and that Buchner isn’t flinching in the face of one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in ACC history means he’s making strides and whether it’s 2023 or 2024 when he’s a starter, that it’s not simply just a countdown to C.J. Carr for Notre Dame after Hartman.

Bad: Different Playcalling

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

It goes without saying but I’ll go ahead and say it anyway. The offenses will be called differently for Hartman and Buchner. Buchner’s athleticism makes him a severe threat as a runner while Hartman has averaged 2.1 yards per carry in over 400 career attempts. The quicker this race is decided, the quicker the rest of the offense can get used to first-team reps with QB-1’s offense.

Good: Different for Today's College Football Landscape

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It’s not that quarterback competitions don’t still take place around college football but they’re a lot different than they used to be. At one time a pair of quarterbacks would perhaps battle it out for a couple years in order to win a starting spot.

Those days aren’t gone but so often these days you see a quarterback transfer in and an underclassman immediately transfer out. Yes, Drew Pyne did that but his circumstance was a little different seeing as he wasn’t going to sniff Hartman or Buchner unless both were injured. I feel it speaks to the mental makeup of Buchner that when Hartman’s commitment was made official, that he didn’t instantly enter the transfer portal himself.

Conclusion: Good or Bad?

And after all that what is the ultimate takeaway? A quarterback controversy provides some good, some bad, some in-between, and often times a lot of words that don’t ultimately mean a whole lot. If it’s handled the right way and quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli has a small but positive track record in coaching up his position, then everyone wins.

If Hartman wins the job then it means that he was better than Buchner as we all expected him to be and that Buchner gets a year to not have to be “the man” while Sam hopefully skyrockets his draft stock.

If Buchner wins it it means that he played out of his mind and is starting because there was a noticeable difference in what he did versus Hartman. If that’s the case then no, his injury concerns don’t just disappear but his ceiling again seems that much higher at Notre Dame.

And even if Buchner ultimately doesn’t start, which I’d put my money on still today, one would imagine that him going toe-to-toe with Hartman for as long as he has means that he’ll enter 2024 as the unrivaled starter and at a significantly higher floor than what many of us imagined likely not that long ago.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire