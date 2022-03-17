Notre Dame football goes all out on St. Patrick’s Day

Happy St. Patrick’s Day to all of you and to Notre Dame fans, happy second annual Pot of Gold Day.

What exactly is that?

Perhaps the biggest day on Notre Dame football’s recruiting calendar after the Irish kickstarted this campaign on St. Patrick’s Day 2021. As you may recall, this is the day that got Brian Kelly to successfully redefine swagger a year ago.

Notre Dame will be offering scholarships to bunches of the nation’s top 2024 recruits throughout the day. Below we will keep track of all the offers that come out throughout this St. Patrick’s, or rather, Pot of Gold Day.

Edge Rusher Sterling Dixon

(Wow)first i want to give the glory to god but with that being said I want to announce that have received a offer from the university of Notre Dame ☘️ @CoachWash56 @Rivals @NDFootball @247fbrecruiting #POTOFGOLD #18 pic.twitter.com/UIqG6UfroC — ᔕTᗴᖇᒪIᑎᘜ ᗪI᙭Oᑎ💫 (@sterlingTDixon1) March 17, 2022

Sterling Dixon fast facts:

6-3, 190-pound edge rusher from Mobile Christian School in Mobile, Ala.

Currently 17 offers – Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Oregon, several others

Defensive Lineman Dylan Stewart

Dylan Stewart fast facts:

6-4, 220-pound defensive lineman from Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington, D.C.

Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, and Texas A&M are among his nearly 20 scholarship offers to date

Defensive Lineman Omar White

Omar White fast facts:

6-3, 307-pound defensive lineman from Leesburg, Georgia

Eight of the 14 SEC programs have already offered him a football scholarship

Tight End Jack Larsen

Jack Larsen quick facts:

6-3, 212-pound tight end from Charlotte Catholic high school in Charlotte, NC

Three-star prospect on 247Sports composite rankings (it’s early, remember)

Notre Dame was his 17th offer nationally

Defensive Back Braydon Lee

Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Notre Dame! Happy pot of gold day!!🍀 @CoachMickens #GoIrish #luckoftheirish pic.twitter.com/UI0HbYqeIe — Braydon Lee (@_brayofficial) March 17, 2022

Braydon Lee fast facts:

6-1, 163-pound cornerback from Herbert Flowers High School in Maryland

15 offers entering today including from Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, and Texas A&M

Linebacker Gabriel Williams

Gabriel Williams fast facts:

6-3, 190 pound linebacker out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore

Notre Dame appears to be among the first 10 programs nationally to offer him

Edge rusher Kolaj Cobbins

Kolaj “Tut” Cobbins fast facts:

6-3, 200-pound edge rusher out of Destrehan, Louisiana

Florida State and Michigan have both already offered the 2024 prospect

Linebacker Myles Graham

Myles Graham fast facts:

Expected to be one of the very top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class

6-1, 200-pound linebacker from Woodward Academy in Atlanta which is the same school that former Notre Dame safety Khari Gee attended

Already has nearly 30 scholarship offers including from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Ohio State, and several other big-time programs

Safety Noah Dixon

Noah Dixon fast facts:

6-0, 170-pound safety from Lagrange (Troup County), Georgia

Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Oklahoma have already offered him scholarships

Defensive Lineman Champ Thompson

Champ Thompson fast facts:

6-3, 250-pound defensive lineman from Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia

Miami, Florida State, and Ole Miss are among the early offers he’s received

Cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe

Jaylen Mbakwe Fast Facts:

5-11, 170-pound corner back out of Clay-Chakville in Pinson, Alabama

Already has offers from 11 SEC programs

Defensive Back Zaquan Patterson

Zaquan Patterson fast facts:

6-0, 185-pounds out of Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Miami Gardens, Florida

Five-star and top-20 overall prospect in 247Sports composite rankings for 2024 class

Currently holds 20 offers nationally

Running Back Anthony Carrie

Anthony Carrie fast facts:

6-0, 185-pound running back out of Tampa, Florida

Already has over 30 offers nationally

Cornerback Travaris Banks

Travaris Banks fast facts:

6-2, 180-pound cornerback from Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Alabama, Auburn, and Mississippi State were his only announced offers as of March 17

Athlete Demarcus Riddick

Demarcus Riddick fast facts:

6-2, 190-pound athlete from Clanton, Alabama

11 offers to date with six of them being from SEC programs

Tight end Brady Prieskorn

Brady Prieskorn fast facts:

6-6, 215-pound tight end out of Rochester, Mich.

Arkansas, Florida State, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State are among the nearly 15 programs to already extend offers

Defensive Lineman Kavion Henderson

Kavion Henderson fast facts:

6-3, 240-pounds out of Leeds, Alabama

Already over 25 offers to date including from much of the SEC

Linebacker Kristopher Jones

Kristopher Jones fast facts:

6-2, 205-pounds out of Stafford, Virginia

Has a dozen offers from mostly east-coast programs

Cornerback Charles Lester, III

Charles Lester, III fast facts:

Five-star and 13th overall player nationally in 247Sports 2024 Composite rankings

6-2, 171-pound cornerback out of Sarasota, Florida

Running Back Jerrick Gibson

Jerrick Gibson fast facts:

5-10, 180-pound running back out of national powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida

Listed as the nation’s top 2024 running back according to 247Sports Composite Rankings

Linebacker Zavier Hamilton

Zavier Hamilton fast facts:

5-11, 195-pound linebacker from Andalusia, Alabama

Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU are among the handful of teams to have already offered him

He’s the first Zavier with a “Z” that I can recall so props to his parents for being original

Wide Reciever Zion Ragins

Zion Ragins fast facts:

Nearly 15 scholarships to date for 5-9, 150-pound wide receiver out of Georgia

Speedster – has run several 100 meter dashes timed at under 11 seconds with his fastest being 10.47 seconds

Edge Jonathan Echols

Jonathan Echols fast facts:

6-4, 215 pound athlete out of IMG Academy in Florida

Could be a defensive end or could play tight end in college as he’s a freakish athlete for his size

Already has over 20 scholarship offers

