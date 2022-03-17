Notre Dame football goes all out on St. Patrick’s Day
Happy St. Patrick’s Day to all of you and to Notre Dame fans, happy second annual Pot of Gold Day.
What exactly is that?
Perhaps the biggest day on Notre Dame football’s recruiting calendar after the Irish kickstarted this campaign on St. Patrick’s Day 2021. As you may recall, this is the day that got Brian Kelly to successfully redefine swagger a year ago.
Notre Dame will be offering scholarships to bunches of the nation’s top 2024 recruits throughout the day. Below we will keep track of all the offers that come out throughout this St. Patrick’s, or rather, Pot of Gold Day.
Edge Rusher Sterling Dixon
(Wow)first i want to give the glory to god but with that being said I want to announce that have received a offer from the university of Notre Dame ☘️ @CoachWash56 @Rivals @NDFootball @247fbrecruiting #POTOFGOLD #18 pic.twitter.com/UIqG6UfroC
Sterling Dixon fast facts:
6-3, 190-pound edge rusher from Mobile Christian School in Mobile, Ala.
Currently 17 offers – Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Oregon, several others
Defensive Lineman Dylan Stewart
Thankful to be offered by The University of Notre Dame!!!🍀 #GoIrish @coachmikehunter @CoachMaseND pic.twitter.com/2jLBYfCYXD
Dylan Stewart fast facts:
6-4, 220-pound defensive lineman from Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington, D.C.
Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, and Texas A&M are among his nearly 20 scholarship offers to date
Defensive Lineman Omar White
Omar White fast facts:
6-3, 307-pound defensive lineman from Leesburg, Georgia
Eight of the 14 SEC programs have already offered him a football scholarship
Tight End Jack Larsen
EXTREMELY excited to say I have received an offer from The University of Notre Dame!!! #goirish ☘️☘️☘️ @GeradParker1 @T_Rees11 @Marcus_Freeman1 pic.twitter.com/40d8vFTpk8
Jack Larsen quick facts:
6-3, 212-pound tight end from Charlotte Catholic high school in Charlotte, NC
Three-star prospect on 247Sports composite rankings (it’s early, remember)
Notre Dame was his 17th offer nationally
Defensive Back Braydon Lee
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Notre Dame! Happy pot of gold day!!🍀 @CoachMickens #GoIrish #luckoftheirish pic.twitter.com/UI0HbYqeIe
Braydon Lee fast facts:
6-1, 163-pound cornerback from Herbert Flowers High School in Maryland
15 offers entering today including from Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, and Texas A&M
Linebacker Gabriel Williams
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Notre Dame!! #GoIrish☘️ @Coach_OLeary @coachdrebrown @CoachMessay @CoachJustinAR @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/r6hPjxNYt6
Gabriel Williams fast facts:
6-3, 190 pound linebacker out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore
Notre Dame appears to be among the first 10 programs nationally to offer him
Edge rusher Kolaj Cobbins
#AGTG After a great talk with @CoachWash56 blessed to say I received and 🅾️ffer from Notre Dame!!🍀🍀 @coachscott20023 @DestrehanR @samspiegs @G_Sportz @Rivals @RecruitLouisian @247Sports @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/H0HP2tXam7
Kolaj “Tut” Cobbins fast facts:
6-3, 200-pound edge rusher out of Destrehan, Louisiana
Florida State and Michigan have both already offered the 2024 prospect
Linebacker Myles Graham
#AGTG🙏🏾. Blessed To Receive An Offer From The University Of Notre Dame! #GoIrish ☘️@Davis33Coach @CoachMaseND @Marcus_Freeman1 pic.twitter.com/aOwICQRZKJ
Myles Graham fast facts:
Expected to be one of the very top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class
6-1, 200-pound linebacker from Woodward Academy in Atlanta which is the same school that former Notre Dame safety Khari Gee attended
Already has nearly 30 scholarship offers including from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Ohio State, and several other big-time programs
Safety Noah Dixon
Truly blessed to receive an offer from @NDFootball ☘️! @Coach_OLeary @Marcus_Freeman1 @tanner_glisson @CoachMHealy @Prather95 @Mansell247 @JeremyO_Johnson #POTOFGOLDDAY pic.twitter.com/VWlZTFUOW3
Noah Dixon fast facts:
6-0, 170-pound safety from Lagrange (Troup County), Georgia
Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Oklahoma have already offered him scholarships
Defensive Lineman Champ Thompson
Blessed and highly favored to be put in this position to be offered by Notre Dame🎯.@CoachWash56 @NDFootball @BHarrison92 @michaelmoon66 @coachTWoff @ChadSimmons_ @ErikRichardsUSA #POTOFGOLD pic.twitter.com/oPWrKlCop2
Champ Thompson fast facts:
6-3, 250-pound defensive lineman from Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia
Miami, Florida State, and Ole Miss are among the early offers he’s received
Cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe
Blessed To Receive an Offer From The University Of Notre Dame☘️ !@CoachMickens @Marcus_Freeman1 @NDFootball @CoachHart_CC @RecruitCCHS #POTOFGOLD#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/SJymZvnH95
Jaylen Mbakwe Fast Facts:
5-11, 170-pound corner back out of Clay-Chakville in Pinson, Alabama
Already has offers from 11 SEC programs
Defensive Back Zaquan Patterson
Blessed to have received an Offer from the university of Notre Dame☘️🔥@Dameon8 @Coach_OLeary @Rivals @247Sports @DemetricDWarren @TheCribSouthFLA @CoachManny13 @chop_ortega @Nadeboyz @defcon1_7on7 #POTOFGOLD pic.twitter.com/FjroTqr8TJ
Zaquan Patterson fast facts:
6-0, 185-pounds out of Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Miami Gardens, Florida
Five-star and top-20 overall prospect in 247Sports composite rankings for 2024 class
Currently holds 20 offers nationally
Running Back Anthony Carrie
Blessed to receive an offer from Notre Dame !! @coachdmc @MarshallMcDuf14 @Aveion_Cason23 pic.twitter.com/ptjZrcGzDf
Anthony Carrie fast facts:
6-0, 185-pound running back out of Tampa, Florida
Already has over 30 offers nationally
Cornerback Travaris Banks
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Notre Dame .. @CoachMickens @NHSJagFootball @TheLab_USA @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/jOzj9fRyVW
Travaris Banks fast facts:
6-2, 180-pound cornerback from Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Alabama, Auburn, and Mississippi State were his only announced offers as of March 17
Athlete Demarcus Riddick
Blessed to receive an offer from university of Notre Dame! @adamgorney @CoachMorton28 @AL6AFootball @ChadSimmons_ @GasCrew7v7 @SWiltfong247 @CoachMaseND pic.twitter.com/bRaLS1H7wm
Demarcus Riddick fast facts:
6-2, 190-pound athlete from Clanton, Alabama
11 offers to date with six of them being from SEC programs
Tight end Brady Prieskorn
Extremely thankful to receive an offer from University of Notre Dame☘️☘️☘️@GeradParker1 @Marcus_Freeman1 @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/6mcLeDcWFM
Brady Prieskorn fast facts:
6-6, 215-pound tight end out of Rochester, Mich.
Arkansas, Florida State, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State are among the nearly 15 programs to already extend offers
Defensive Lineman Kavion Henderson
#AGTG (wow!!) blessed to receive an offer from The University of Notre dame @CoachWash56 @CoachMoon12 @NDFootball @Hood_Consulting @adamgorney @GrindLab @DexPreps @SWiltfong247 @Marcus_Freeman1 @coachdrebrown pic.twitter.com/PB6BxJxgnN
Kavion Henderson fast facts:
6-3, 240-pounds out of Leeds, Alabama
Already over 25 offers to date including from much of the SEC
Linebacker Kristopher Jones
I’m happy to announce that I’ve been blessed with my 14th D1 offer from Notre Dame @NDFootball . Thank you so much @CoachMaseND and @CoachAlGolden for this opportunity!! #GoIrish #POTOFGOLD @RivalsFriedman @BrianDohn247 @TAscension pic.twitter.com/GhdIO7ZyoH
Kristopher Jones fast facts:
6-2, 205-pounds out of Stafford, Virginia
Has a dozen offers from mostly east-coast programs
Cornerback Charles Lester, III
Blessed to receive offer from Notre Dame 💛💛💛💙😱 #PotofGoldDay #StPatricksDay #Irish @CoachMickens @NDFootball @jsmithers33 @RWrightRivals @RamsRhsFootball pic.twitter.com/bgAanQdmVL
Charles Lester, III fast facts:
Five-star and 13th overall player nationally in 247Sports 2024 Composite rankings
6-2, 171-pound cornerback out of Sarasota, Florida
Running Back Jerrick Gibson
After having a conversation with coach @coachdmc I am Blessed to receive a offer from @NDFootball☘️💰!! #POTOFGOLD @ChadSimmons_ @dzoloty pic.twitter.com/YE9TYR0Kmo
Jerrick Gibson fast facts:
5-10, 180-pound running back out of national powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida
Listed as the nation’s top 2024 running back according to 247Sports Composite Rankings
Linebacker Zavier Hamilton
Truly blessed to receive an offer from Notre Dame ☘️☘️‼️‼️#POTOFGOLD #GoIrish #NotreDame @C3Elite7v7 @CoachMaseND @coachdrebrown @ChadSimmons_ @Andrew_Ivins @fbscout_florida @mattfreemanISD @adamgorney @TomLoy247 @RiseNDraft @CoachD178 @RWrightRivals @MikeTSinger @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/Q4KkhPcagg
Zavier Hamilton fast facts:
5-11, 195-pound linebacker from Andalusia, Alabama
Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU are among the handful of teams to have already offered him
He’s the first Zavier with a “Z” that I can recall so props to his parents for being original
Wide Reciever Zion Ragins
Extremely blessed to receive a(n) offer from @NDFootball @ChansiStuckey @HustleInc7v7 @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 @jakechastain_10 #POTOFGOLD ☘️ pic.twitter.com/PGO8ElkoUe
Zion Ragins fast facts:
Nearly 15 scholarships to date for 5-9, 150-pound wide receiver out of Georgia
Speedster – has run several 100 meter dashes timed at under 11 seconds with his fastest being 10.47 seconds
Edge Jonathan Echols
#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame!🍀 @GeradParker1 @Marcus_Freeman1 pic.twitter.com/RsSSC4J0mc
Jonathan Echols fast facts:
6-4, 215 pound athlete out of IMG Academy in Florida
Could be a defensive end or could play tight end in college as he’s a freakish athlete for his size
Already has over 20 scholarship offers
