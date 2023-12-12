Notre Dame football gets it transfer quarterback in Riley Leonard

After Duke transfer quarterback Riley Leonard only visited one school, it seemed like a done deal that he would commit to Notre Dame.

The wait is finally over, as Leonard committed to the Irish on Tuesday morning, giving head coach Marcus Freeman yet another quarterback who started his career elsewhere, only to finish it in South Bend.

Leonard was mostly injured this past season, so if you just look at the stats, it’s not great. However, when healthy in 2022, he threw for 2,967 yards with 20 touchdowns and rushed for 699 yards and 13 scores. Those numbers will play anywhere and the Irish will see him take over the starting quarterback spot next season.

A dream come true. Go Irish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/2Ft09Ho4uj — Riley Leonard (@rileyleonard13_) December 12, 2023

The timing of the news is important, as yesterday it was announced that Sam Hartman would not play in the Sun Bowl, with Steve Angeli getting the starting nod.

This certainly could lead to some transfer portal movement with the current crop of quarterbacks, as there is precedence with the Irish going after graduate transfers to fill the need for the position.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire