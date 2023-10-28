Notre Dame football gets great news ahead of contest against Pittsburgh

While Notre Dame football was on its bye week, there were no injuries reported.

Even better, ahead of their home game against Pittsburgh, all players listed on the two-deep are available this afternoon to battle against the Panthers. With health being extremely important, regardless of opponent, the Irish are at full strength.

It has been almost two weeks since we last saw Notre Dame defeating USC, can’t say that enough, so it is very exciting to get to see the Irish on the field again. Kickoff is set for just about 2 1/2 hours from now, so get those errands finished so you can watch the game without distractions.

The @NDFootball game day availability update. All student-athletes listed on the two-deep this week for today's game with Pittsburgh (3:30 p.m. ET on NBC) are available to play. — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) October 28, 2023

Go Irish! Beat Pitt!

