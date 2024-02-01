Notre Dame football gets great news as top recruiter says with the Irish

There was some chatter that new Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore wanted Notre Dame football staffer Chad Bowden.

The Wolverines are reworking their staff after Jim Harbaugh left for the Los Angeles Chargers and took some of them with him. Moore had his sights on Bowden, but according to a report by FootballScoop, Marcus Freeman was able to retain his ace recruiter.

Bowen is viewed as an elite recruiting and personnel evaluator, so him remaining in South Bend should be viewed as a huge win. His hands have been all over Notre Dame’s recruiting classes, as they have jumped out to another hot start in the 2025 cycle, securing 14 commitments at the moment.

SIGNIFICANT College Football Personnel News: Multiple sources tell @FootballScoop that Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame (@NDFootball) are hanging on to recruiting director & personnel ace Chad Bowden after being pursued by Michigan, Sherrone Moore: https://t.co/WpUDPgiRS1 — John Brice (@JohnDBrice1) February 1, 2024

