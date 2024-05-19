Notre Dame football gets a defensive end commit from Ohio

It’s fairly safe to say that not many people knew that Notre Dame football was recruiting 2025 Ohio defensive end Gordy Sulfsted.

What was even more interesting was that the 6-foot, 5-inch and 240-pound pass rusher committed to the Irish on Sunday afternoon. Sulfsted is a solid prospect, as he’s ranked as the No. 608 overall prospect and 60th defensive lineman according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

It was an extremely quick turnaround for Sulfsted, as he was leaning towards either Duke or Wisconsin, but when the Irish offered on Sunday, he couldn’t say no. He is commit No. 21 for Notre Dame, who continues to hold onto the top spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.

Although the Irish do have the top spot, don’t expect them to hold it until signing day. The four teams behind them each have 11-15 commits, and they aren’t far behind Notre Dame.

