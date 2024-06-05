Notre Dame football gets a crystal ball pick for 2026 defensive end

Notre Dame football is seeing a vast uptick in its recruiting since Marcus Freeman took over the program.

No longer are the Irish taking lower options, but instead are looking to add high-level prospects who are still looking for the academic and athletic mix. One of those players is Florida defensive lineman Elijah Golden, who was offered by the Irish in March.

The scholarship has clearly made an impact on the nations No. 160 overall prospect and 17th ranked defensive end according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. It was enough of one for Tom Loy to log a crystal ball pick for Golden to land with the Irish.

ESPN Jr. 300 No. 71 Elijah Golden getting checked in here in Baltimore ✅ @backfield_e Legit size for the IMG Academy standout prospect 😳 #UANext pic.twitter.com/BhTmUudWir — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) May 19, 2024

At 6-foot, 4-inches and 260-pounds, Golden could play multiple positions along the line in college. Hopefully it’s for the Irish when he does.

