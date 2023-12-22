Notre Dame football gets a commitment from 2025 offensive tackle

One day after the early signing period opened, Notre Dame football continued to stay hot on the recruiting trail.

Connecticut offensive tackle Will Black announced his commitment to the Irish, giving them verbal No. 11 for the class. The 6-foot, 7-inch and 295-pound linemen is ranked as the No. 29 player at his position and 317th overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The Irish beat out Alabama, Michigan, and Penn State for Black’s commitment. He has stated that his commitment was going to be 110% locked in previously, as he has effectively ended his recruitment extremely early in the cycle.

The current Notre Dame 2025 class is now ranked as the No. 1 class in the country according to the 247Sports Team Rankings after Black’s commitment.

