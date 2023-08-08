Notre Dame football future schedules and opponents

Notre Dame has long prided its football program on the fact they’re willing to abide by the “Three A’s”:

Anybody.

Anywhere.

Anytime.

The future schedules Notre Dame have fall in line with that philosophy. Here is what the Irish have cooking in the next decade.

2023 Notre Dame Opponents

Aug. 26 – vs. Navy (Dublin, Ireland)

Sept. 2 – vs. Tennessee State

Sept. 9 – at NC State

Sept. 16 – vs. Central Michigan

Sept. 23 – vs. Ohio State

Sept. 30 – at Duke

Oct. 7 – at Louisville

Oct. 14 – vs. USC

Oct. 28 – vs. Pitt

Nov. 4 – at Clemson

Nov. 18 – vs. Wake Forest

Nov. 25 – at Stanford

2024 Notre Dame Opponents

Aug. 31 – at Texas A&M

Sept. 7 – vs Northern Illinois

Sept. 14 – at Purdue

Sept. 21 – vs. Miami (Ohio)

Sept. 28 – vs. Louisville

Oct. 12 – vs. Stanford

Oct. 19 – at Georgia Tech (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Oct. 26 – vs Navy (in East Rutherford, NJ)

Nov. 9 – vs. Florida State

Nov. 16 – Virginia

Nov. 30 – at USC

2025 Notre Dame Opponents

Sept. 13 – vs. Texas A&M

Sept. 20 – vs. Purdue

Oct. 4 – at Arkansas

Oct. 18 – vs. USC

Nov. 8 – vs. Navy

Dates TBD: vs. NC State, Syracuse

Dates TBD: at Boston College, at Pittsburgh, at Miami (FL)

2026 Notre Dame Opponents

Sept. 5 – vs. Wisconsin (Green Bay)

Sept. 26 – at Purdue

Oct. 3 – at North Carolina

Oct. 17 – vs. Virginia

Nov. 28 – at USC

Dates TBD: vs. Louisville, , Miami (FL), Michigan State, Syracuse

Dates TBD: at Florida State, at Navy (neutral)

2027 Notre Dame Opponents

Sept. 4 – vs. Purdue

Nov. 6 – vs. Virginia Tech

Date TBD: vs. Navy (home)

Date TBD: at Clemson, at Duke, at Michigan State, at Wake Forest

2028 Notre Dame Opponents

Sept. 16 – vs. Arkansas

Sept. 23 – at Purdue

Nov. 4 – at Virginia Tech

Dates TBD: vs. Boston College, vs. Clemson, vs. Miami (FL)

Dates TBD: at Pittsburgh, at Navy (neutral)

2029 Notre Dame Opponents

Sept. 1 – vs. Alabama

Sept. 15 – at South Florida

Oct. 6- at NC State

Nov. 10 – at Florida State

Dates TBD: vs. Wake Forest, vs. Navy, vs. Georgia Tech

Date TBD: at Syracuse

2030 Notre Dame Opponents

Sept. 14 – at Alabama

Nov. 2 – at Louisville

Dates TBD: vs. Duke, vs. North Carolina, vs. Florida State

Dates TBD: at Boston College, at Navy

2031 Notre Dame Opponents

Sept. 1 – at Clemson

Sept. 15 – vs. South Florida

Oct. 11 – at Virginia

Nov. 15 – vs. Florida

Nov. 22 – vs. NC State

Dates TBD:

vs. Miami (FL)

vs. Navy

at Pitt

2032 Notre Dame Opponents

Sept. 11 – at Florida

Oct. 30 – at Georgia Tech

Dates TBD:

vs. Florida State

vs. Louisville

vs. Wake Forest

at Navy (neutral)

at Miami (FL)

2033 Notre Dame Opponents

Sept. 3 – at Michigan

Sept. 24 – at Duke

Dates TBD

vs. Pitt

vs. Virginia Tech

at Boston College

at Louisville

2034 Notre Dame Opponents

Sept. 4 – vs. Michigan

Oct. 26 – at Miami (FL)

Dates TBD:

vs. Clemson

vs. Syracuse

vs. Virginia

at Pitt

