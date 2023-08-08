Notre Dame football future schedules and opponents
Notre Dame has long prided its football program on the fact they’re willing to abide by the “Three A’s”:
Anybody.
Anywhere.
Anytime.
The future schedules Notre Dame have fall in line with that philosophy. Here is what the Irish have cooking in the next decade.
2023 Notre Dame Opponents
Aug. 26 – vs. Navy (Dublin, Ireland)
Sept. 2 – vs. Tennessee State
Sept. 9 – at NC State
Sept. 16 – vs. Central Michigan
Sept. 23 – vs. Ohio State
Sept. 30 – at Duke
Oct. 7 – at Louisville
Oct. 14 – vs. USC
Oct. 28 – vs. Pitt
Nov. 4 – at Clemson
Nov. 18 – vs. Wake Forest
Nov. 25 – at Stanford
2024 Notre Dame Opponents
Aug. 31 – at Texas A&M
Sept. 7 – vs Northern Illinois
Sept. 14 – at Purdue
Sept. 21 – vs. Miami (Ohio)
Sept. 28 – vs. Louisville
Oct. 12 – vs. Stanford
Oct. 19 – at Georgia Tech (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
Oct. 26 – vs Navy (in East Rutherford, NJ)
Nov. 9 – vs. Florida State
Nov. 16 – Virginia
Nov. 30 – at USC
2025 Notre Dame Opponents
Sept. 13 – vs. Texas A&M
Sept. 20 – vs. Purdue
Oct. 4 – at Arkansas
Oct. 18 – vs. USC
Nov. 8 – vs. Navy
Dates TBD: vs. NC State, Syracuse
Dates TBD: at Boston College, at Pittsburgh, at Miami (FL)
2026 Notre Dame Opponents
Sept. 5 – vs. Wisconsin (Green Bay)
Sept. 26 – at Purdue
Oct. 3 – at North Carolina
Oct. 17 – vs. Virginia
Nov. 28 – at USC
Dates TBD: vs. Louisville, , Miami (FL), Michigan State, Syracuse
Dates TBD: at Florida State, at Navy (neutral)
2027 Notre Dame Opponents
Sept. 4 – vs. Purdue
Nov. 6 – vs. Virginia Tech
Date TBD: vs. Navy (home)
Date TBD: at Clemson, at Duke, at Michigan State, at Wake Forest
2028 Notre Dame Opponents
Sept. 16 – vs. Arkansas
Sept. 23 – at Purdue
Nov. 4 – at Virginia Tech
Dates TBD: vs. Boston College, vs. Clemson, vs. Miami (FL)
Dates TBD: at Pittsburgh, at Navy (neutral)
2029 Notre Dame Opponents
Sept. 1 – vs. Alabama
Sept. 15 – at South Florida
Oct. 6- at NC State
Nov. 10 – at Florida State
Dates TBD: vs. Wake Forest, vs. Navy, vs. Georgia Tech
Date TBD: at Syracuse
2030 Notre Dame Opponents
Sept. 14 – at Alabama
Nov. 2 – at Louisville
Dates TBD: vs. Duke, vs. North Carolina, vs. Florida State
Dates TBD: at Boston College, at Navy
2031 Notre Dame Opponents
Sept. 1 – at Clemson
Sept. 15 – vs. South Florida
Oct. 11 – at Virginia
Nov. 15 – vs. Florida
Nov. 22 – vs. NC State
Dates TBD:
vs. Miami (FL)
vs. Navy
at Pitt
2032 Notre Dame Opponents
Sept. 11 – at Florida
Oct. 30 – at Georgia Tech
Dates TBD:
vs. Florida State
vs. Louisville
vs. Wake Forest
at Navy (neutral)
at Miami (FL)
2033 Notre Dame Opponents
Sept. 3 – at Michigan
Sept. 24 – at Duke
Dates TBD
vs. Pitt
vs. Virginia Tech
at Boston College
at Louisville
2034 Notre Dame Opponents
Sept. 4 – vs. Michigan
Oct. 26 – at Miami (FL)
Dates TBD:
vs. Clemson
vs. Syracuse
vs. Virginia
at Pitt