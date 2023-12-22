Notre Dame football: Frontrunner emerging for offensive coordinator replacement?

Could a frontrunner be emerging for Notre Dame just days into their search for a new offensive coordinator?

According to Pete Sampson and Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock has “legitimate interest” in returning to Notre Dame in the same role.

Denbrock has coached at Notre Dame twice before. From 2002-2004 he oversaw the tight ends and offensive tackles on tyrone willingham’s staff while he filled a number of roles under Brian Kelly from 2010-2016, including being the primary play caller.

Denbrock spent 2017-2021 at Cincinnati where he coached with Marcus Freeman for four seasons.

Denbrock has had an incredibly strong run of late including this season where he helped turn quarterback Jayden Daniels into the third Heisman Trophy winner in LSU program history.

More on this as it develops and if you’re interested, we took a deeper look at Denbrock late Thursday morning.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire