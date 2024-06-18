Notre Dame Football Freshmen Earn National Recognition

Each year the National Football Foundation names a Team of Distinction of high school student-athletes that soar not just on the field, but in everything away from it including academics and community service.

This year a pair incoming Notre Dame freshmen earned the status, making them of just 84 young men nationally to earn the distinction. The 84 were trimmed from a pool of 3,500 senior scholar athletes.

Linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Aas and quarterback Anthony Rezac are the two Notre Dame freshmen to earn the status.

Viliamu-Asa graduated from football powerhouse St. John Bosco in Bellflower, Calif. while recording a ridiculous 4.28 grade-point-average through high school. He excelled on the football field as well, being a 2023 high school Butkus Award finalist for the nation’s top linebacker. Viliamu-Asa is seen by many as Notre Dame’s most talented player in the 2024 recruiting class.

The other player to earn the recognition was freshman quarterback Anthony Rezac of Omaha Westside High School in Nebraska. Rezac recorded a 3.89 GPA and was recognized as the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year last year. He was a two-time captain and a two-time academic all-state honoree in high school, while also serving as a member of the student council.

Congratulations to both as this is hopefully only another small step in their promising futures both on and off the field.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire