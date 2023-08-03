Notre Dame football freshman tackle Charles Jagusah defines 'clarity equals velocity'
Notre Dame football freshman offensive tackle Charles Jagusah explains his view of 'clarity equals velocity' after practice on July 31, 2023
The Big 12 added four teams, the AAC added six and two teams have made the leap to Conference USA from the FCS level.
After a shaky group stage run, everybody is doubting the U.S. women's national team. But it still has a shot at a three-peat in the knockout rounds, and that's all that matters.
Continuing our 'Rankings week' theme on the pod, Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens compile the list of the top 5 best and worst ADPs this draft season.
USWNT co-captain Lindsey Horan doggedly defended the team's mentality at a Thursday news conference.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
A Somalian official has been suspended after allegations that she put her niece, who clearly isn’t a sprinter, into the 100-meter race at the World University Games
Eduardo Rodriguez declined to join the first-place Dodgers in favor of staying with the struggling Tigers.
Liam Hendriks made five appearances after returning to the mound months after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Howley was an integral part of the early success of the Cowboys in the 1960s. He remains the only player from the losing team to win Super Bowl MVP.
Fantasy analyst Antonio Losada breaks down some projections he thinks will get crushed in 2023.
Everyone wants to know who this year’s version of TCU is. The correct answer is that there likely isn’t one.
Graham, 28, blew a 0.11 BAC after being pulled over for doing 63 mph in a 40 mph zone.
Andy Behrens examines some quarterback values for fantasy managers on the hunt for bargains this draft season.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon wraps up his divisional grades series with the AFC West.
Notre Dame and Under Armour are extending their relationship, agreeing to a new 10-year contract with a price tag of more than $10 million annually in cash and gear.
Kicking off our 'Rankings Week' on the pod, Matt Harmon and Sharp Football analyst Rich Hribar breakdown the key differences between fantasy rankings and player projections.
The Pac-12 appears to be on life support. A decision from one of the four-corner schools could prove as a lifesaver or a death knell. College athletics is on fragile ground.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon highlights a quartet of NFL squads that could provide great production if fantasy managers play their cards right.
Known for his exotic blitzes and pass-rush stunts, Wink Martindale has his defense focused on the run game this season.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus gives his take on some key ADPs that have seen some movement this week.