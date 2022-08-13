Notre Dame football: Freeman names starting quarterback

It’s hardly a surprise but it is news as Notre Dame announced Saturday that sophomore Tyler Buchner will be the starting quarterback for the 2022 season. When fall camp opened just over a week ago Marcus Freeman stated that there was still an open competition between Buchner and junior Drew Pyne and that when one pulled far enough away from the other that a starter would be named.

That time has come as Buchner will get the start against Ohio State on Labor Day weekend. Buchner completed 21 of 35 passes last season for 298 yards and three touchdowns while also throwing three interceptions. He added 336 yards on the ground while galloping for three more scores.

It’s not a surprise to me that Buchner won the competition as he was the perceived favorite since the end of last season. To me the bigger question is how big is the gap between Buchner and Pyne as it has been a struggle for Buchner to stay on the field dating back to his junior year of high school.

For more on the Notre Dame quarterback room in 2022 be sure to check out our position preview.

