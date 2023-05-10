Notre Dame football: Former in-state Irish recruit headed to Big Ten

A former Notre Dame football enrollee has found a new home in the Big Ten. JoJo Johnson, a late addition to Notre Dame’s 2021 recruiting class is back home again in Indiana. Bloomington, Indiana to be specific.

Johnson, a product of Merrilville High School in northwest Indiana, chose Notre Dame after at one point being committed to Cincinnati. Early in his time in South Bend he tore his ACL and chose to transfer out. He never played a down for the Fighting Irish.

Johnson spent 2022 at junior college Iowa Western and has been recruited by a variety of midwestMprograms recently. He announced on Twitter that he’s resuming his Division I football career at Indiana University.

Johnson is listed at 5-11, 190-pounds. He had over 15 scholarship offers out of high school including from Iowa, Michigan State, and Purdue among many others.

Notre Dame owns a 22-3 all-time series advantage over Indiana. Two will meet for a home-and-home in the years 2030 and 2031.

Johnson is one of 14 signees from Notre Dame’s 2021 recruiting class that is no longer with the program.

