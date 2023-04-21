Notre Dame football: Former starting receiver enters transfer portal

One of Notre Dame’s more prized wide receiver recruits in recent years is entering the transfer portal. Rising junior [autotag]Lorenzo Styles[/autotag], who was rated as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, threw his name in the transfer ring one day before the annual Blue-Gold spring game for Notre Dame.

It’s been a bit of a mixed bag for Styles. Towards the end of his freshman season it appeared he was going to be a major part of the future for Notre Dame at wide receiver. His sophomore campaign this past season didn’t see the progress most had hoped for. Styles caught 30 passes for 340 yards and one touchdown in 2022. His freshman year saw him haul in 24 receptions for more yards (344) and a score as well.

Last week Styles tried his hand at corner back, something Marcus Freeman discussed. With the young wide receivers like [autotag]Tobias Merriweather[/autotag], [autotag]Rico Flores[/autotag], and [autotag]Jaden Greathouse[/autotag] garnering so much attention this spring, it’s easy to assume that he was being surpassed on the depth chart.

Styles chose Notre Dame over offers from nearly 20 schools including Auburn, Florida, Michigan, and Ohio State (where his younger brother now plays).

Assuming Styles doesn’t exit the portal and return to Notre Dame, his career with the Irish will conclude with him having 58 career touches for 770-yards, and two touchdowns in 22 games.

