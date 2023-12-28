Notre Dame football: Five potential Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl breakouts

The Notre Dame football team is going to look much different in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl than what we all saw during the regular season.

It’s partly due to this new version of college football, with players opting out of bowl games and also entering the transfer portal after. The Irish saw plenty of movement on both sides of the ball, as did their opponent Oregon State.

This can be viewed as both good and bad, but with players exiting the program, it gives more opportunities for younger players to step up and set themselves for big seasons in 2024. Here are five potential bowl breakout candidates for Notre Dame.

Wide receiver Deion Colzie

Notre Dame WR Deion Colzie with a snag that would be good on Sundays. pic.twitter.com/qRANY45bU4 — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) August 16, 2023

Why

In this day of college football, it’s not common to see a third-year player stick around and wait for their turn, but that is Colzie. With multiple players leaving via the portal, he’s going to get an extended opportunity to show his skill set before reinforcements arrive in the spring. I expect Colzie to play very well, pushing himself into the conversation for playing time next fall.

Linebacker Jaylen Sneed

Still thinking of when Notre Dame finished a 44-0 demolition of Boston College with three true freshmen combining for a huge tackle for loss. Jaylen Sneed, Joshua Burnham and Aiden Gobaira are coming… pic.twitter.com/HbjWOVLTq4 — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) November 24, 2022

Why

The former 5-star should see more of a look, even with JD Bertrand and Jack Kiser still around. The Irish rotation of linebacker had Marist Liufau in it, but he has opted out and will prepare for the draft. This will give Sneed a chance to see the field on a more regular basis against OSU and he will take advantage.

Offensive tackle Charles Jagusah

Marcus Freeman's public challenge to Charles Jagusah: "Go show you can be the future left tackle of this program." https://t.co/pKJtFdvXOY — Mike BerardinoNDI (@MikeBerardino) December 28, 2023

Why

The true freshman was inserted immediately into the starting lineup after both Joe Alt and Blake Fisher declared for the NFL. It says a lot about how the coaching staff views him and his ability. At this point, it’s not out of the question to believe that Jagusah is the next in line at OL U and should be viewed upon as a big time building block for 2024 and beyond.

Quarterback Steve Angeli

Notre Dame QB #18 Steve Angeli will start in place of Sam Hartman in the Sun Bowl. Here he is taking reps at today’s Fighting Irish practice. pic.twitter.com/FBcQdga5EN — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 26, 2023

Why

Before Riley Leonard officially can join the team, Angeli will get his shot to show why the job should just be handed over to the transfer. After seeing him be very successful in limited time this season, we should see much of the same against a depleted Beavers team. It will be interesting to see how the coaching staff approaches the position in the spring, if they hand over the reigns right away to Leonard or open up the competition. Either way, having depth at the position is a very good thing for the Irish.

Running back Jeremiyah Love

Mini goal line wheel route from Jeremiyah Love? That takes a tidy skillset. He’s earned RB1 status for Notre Dame in the Sun Bowl. pic.twitter.com/OgY3goqN3w — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) December 19, 2023

Why

A star in the making, Love will get his first taste of extended time after Audric Estime declared for the NFL. This should be his official coming out party, as it would be smart to ride him to see if he can handle a full workload. Gi’Bran Payne and Jadarian Price will get some carries as well, but Love should be the go to guy on Friday and set himself up for a massive 2024.

