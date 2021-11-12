Notre Dame football: Five numbers to know

No. 9 (CFP) Notre Dame looks to move to 9-1 on the season as they travel to Virginia on Saturday night for what is likely their toughest remaining regular season test this year.

We know Kyle Hamilton will not play for the Irish but don’t know about if quarterback Brennan Armstrong will be available for Virginia or not. Either way, we still see it being a game that Notre Dame should walk out of victoriously.

Why exactly is that?

Because Notre Dame has dominated in games like the one they’ll have on Saturday night. Here are five numbers to know in regards to Notre Dame football entering Saturday night’s game at Virginia.

6

6: Virginia is the sixth and final opponent Notre Dame will play this season who is coming off their bye week. Notre Dame is 4-1 in such games this year and has won 13-out-of-14 games against opponents coming off of bye weeks since the start of the 2017 season.

10

10: Notre Dame has won 10-straight ACC road games dating back to 2017. The last time Notre Dame lost an ACC road game was the disaster at Miami in November of that year. The Irish have won eight-straight road games overall.

22

22: Notre Dame has won 22-straight games against ACC opponents during the regular season. Of those 22 games, 16 have been decided by 10 or more points. This streak began with a 56-27 win at Wake Forest in September of 2018.

39

39: Notre Dame has won its last 39 games against unranked opponents which is currently the longest such streak in the FBS. The last Irish loss against an unranked team came on senior day in South Bend in 2016 when Virginia Tech came back to beat the hosts, 34-31.

40

40: Notre Dame has won 40-straight games when it has scored 30 or more points and are now 73-9 under Brian Kelly when reaching the 30-point mark after their 34-6 win against Navy last week.

