Notre Dame football: A first glance at USC

The sleeping giant of the rivalry that is Notre Dame-USC is starting to wake up. That noise you hear isn’t a loud truck passing by. It’s actually the giant’s alarm clock going off. Giant might still be wiping the sleep off its eyes as it gets ready to roll out of bed but the covers are coming off and we’re all about to enter an era that this rivalry hasn’t seen in a sustained matter since the seventies.

Yes, there is a lot of hate and a lot of winning between Michigan and Ohio State as well as Alabama and Auburn. Army and Navy is a classic you can set your watch to, but all things considered, Notre Dame-USC is the best rivalry in college football when both are ticking.

Related: Notre Dame-USC: Fast Facts About Epic Rivalry

We’ll get into that more later this week as we have collaborated with Trojans Wire for loads of content that we’ll both be rolling out. However, with the regular season set to conclude Saturday in southern California, let’s get a very quick first glance at what the Irish have in store for them in the form of USC this weekend.

Only remaining Pac-12 CFP contender

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Fans of the Pac-12 like to say that the league cannibalizes itself more than any other conference and that’s why nobody from the conference has made the College Football Playoff since Washington earned a berth in the 2016 season. Cannibalization has nothing to do with the fact that the conference hasn’t had a truly elite team in years.

USC is the Pac-12’s only remaining hope for a CFP berth this season as the Trojans are 10-1. Utah and Oregon both have multiple losses and are out of contention. USC would theoretically have three-straight wins over ranked opponents if they can beat Notre Dame and then win the Pac-12 championship game.

USC was Week 12's biggest winner

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Not only did USC beat crosstown rival UCLA in a thriller, but they received help elsewhere as well. Tennessee getting run out of South Carolina ended the Vols’ playoff hopes and North Carolina losing to Georgia Tech not only gives the Tar Heels a second loss but also dampens Clemson’s resume just a bit if the Tigers end up 12-1.

Story continues

USC's Heisman Favorite

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

In a year we keep waiting for someone to step up and go take the Heisman Trophy, nobody quite has yet. Entering rivalry weekend though the betting favorite is Caleb Williams, USC’s quarterback. A potential Heisman win by Williams this year would be the third Lincoln Riley quarterback to do so since 2017.

Controlling Temp

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

USC’s offense relies heavily on rhythm and they found it in Saturday’s second half against UCLA. The Trojans scored 28 points after halftime as UCLA seemingly tried to counter by throwing the ball all over the yard themselves instead of by leaning on running back Zach Charbonnet. It resulted in the two lighting up the scoreboard, combining for 52 second-half points.

Notre Dame certainly has the proper cavalry to do what UCLA couldn’t in those regards.

Turnover Kings

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

USC has been nothing short of ridiculous in both their ball security and ability to take the ball away from defenders this season. To date, USC has forced 25 turnovers which trails only Louisville and Western Kentucky in all of college football. They’ve also only turned it over four times themselves, leading to an average turnover margin of 1.91 in their favor per game. In their loss to Utah they forced just one turnover, which is fine in itself but telling in regards to how they keep opponents off the scoreboard.

For comparison, Notre Dame has 13 takeaways and 13 turnovers this season.

Otherwise leaky defense

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Even in the world of advanced metrics, it’s incredibly difficult, if not impossible to predict turnovers in a given game. Notre Dame holding onto the ball would be of great interest though because this defense allows a lot of yards before turning opponents over. The 405-yards they allow per game ranks 94th in all of FBS.

USC's Defensive Star

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The driving force of USC’s defense comes from lineman Tuli Tuipulotu. In complete transparency, I voted him as one of my three selections to be a finalist for the Bednarik Award which goes to the nation’s best defensive player each year.

Time will tell if he ends up being a finalist or perhaps wins the award, but his numbers are dominant this year. He’s recorded 38 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 19 total tackles for loss, and forced a pair of fumbles.

Tell me what his stat line looks like Saturday night and I’ll tell you which team wins and if it’s close.

Notre Dame-USC brings flare for the first time in long time

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

I’ve had this conversation with Matt Zemek of Trojans Wire multiple times. Notre Dame-USC is such a great rivalry because of the history but also because the culture clash between programs couldn’t be greater. It’s been forever both these teams were good for years in row. Here’s to genuinely hoping this serves as the starting point for that and that this rivalry game is again soon given the respect nationally that it deserves.

When both are ticking, there isn’t one any better.

Please check out the best photos from Notre Dame-USC over the years

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire