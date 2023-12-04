Notre Dame football finally knows it’s bowl opponent and destination

It was an odd waiting time for many ACC teams, and that included Notre Dame as they have been grouped in with the conference when selecting bowl games.

The Irish found out that they will head to El Paso, Texas and face off against Oregon State in the Sun Bowl, Tony the Tiger’s Sun Bowl. This will be just the third time these two programs will face each other, with the Beavers winning both of them in bowl action.

The other OSU beat the Irish in 2001 in the Fiesta Bowl and in 2004 in the Insight Bowl. Notre Dame will get a chance to get to win No. 10 on the year on December 29th, with the kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Irish in the Lone Star State#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/BmiT8KeyNG — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire