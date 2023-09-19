Notre Dame football finally has a big-time quarterback for a big-time game

SOUTH BEND − This week is why.

Why he decided at age 24 that a sixth year of college football was doable. Why he pursued said season in a part of the country where he’d never lived and knew no one. And why on a Monday afternoon, instead of a quick lunch and a lift within the halls and walls of the Guglielmino Center where he seemingly eats, works and sleeps every single hour of every single day, Notre Dame football quarterback Sam Hartman stood somewhere he’s never stood this season.

That would be in the interview room of Notre Dame Stadium, a place that, should everything go to Irish plans, he'll have to hit again late Saturday night.

That’s why he’s here. And there. Next up for No. 9 Notre Dame (4-0) is a big game, its biggest to date. At home. At night (7:30 p.m., NBC, Peacock). Against No. 6 Ohio State (3-0). Big games are the norm for this program, but big games with someone like Hartman at quarterback? Haven’t seen that yet. We will for the next month. Buckle up.

Noie: Now the fun starts for Notre Dame football

In two of its four losses in 2022 — at Ohio State to open the regular season, then at USC to close it — Notre Dame didn’t have much of a chance because it didn’t have much of a quarterback. It was Tyler Buchner in Columbus over Labor Day weekend and Drew Pyne in Los Angeles over Thanksgiving weekend. Both are fine fellas, but only to a certain point. They might be good, but the position demands great.

Buchner rebounded from early-season shoulder surgery to beat South Carolina in the bowl game and Pyne was at the controls in the win over Clemson, but you can’t bat .500 in big games at Notre Dame. Better win ‘em all. Otherwise …

Notre Dame didn’t beat Ohio State with Buchner. It didn’t beat USC with Pyne. Somewhere along that bumpy road, head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff realized (correctly) that if this football program is to be taken seriously, is to maximize its potential, is to experience a smoother ride, it needed to get serious at the game’s most critical position.

Noie: Notre Dame football finally has a quarterback who gets it

Here is Hartman after five seasons at Wake Forest. He's been a nice story, be it the human-interest feature about him having a rib removed that eventually was made into a necklace or his jet-black beard-hair combo or his gaudy stats through four games.

That’s all fine and a lot of fun but it’s time to deliver in a game against someone other than a service academy (Navy) or an overmatched “State” school (Tennessee State, North Carolina State) or a directional one (Central Michigan).

Freeman was asked Monday about what’s different in his second go-round against Ohio State. He rattled off a few items, be it the experience of his team and the identity of his program. He didn’t mention the obvious one. The quarterback.

“This moment,” Freeman said about Hartman,” won’t be too big for him.”

Notre Dame has a chance Saturday to take its season in an entirely different direction because it has Hartman. He matters that much. He just does. No longer do the Irish only hope to compete with the game’s elite — first up, Ohio State, then USC in a few weeks. Notre Dame sees unproven Kyle McCord at Ohio State and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams at USC and raises each the veteran Hartman.

If not now for Hartman and Notre Dame, then when?

It doesn’t matter that he’s never played in a game featuring two Top 10 teams. It doesn’t matter that he’s never been under the lights at Notre Dame Stadium or worn the green uniforms (jerseys, pants, shoes) that he’ll wear Saturday. It doesn’t matter that he stresses he won’t stress over the magnitude of the moment.

Hartman's the Notre Dame quarterback, which means Notre Dame could win Saturday. How about should? Make a big game that too often has been the exception the expectation. Time to run more than last season's Clemson win on an endless television loop around the Irish Athletic Center. Freeman has said that for Notre Dame to reach its potential, its stars have to be stars, and nobody more than No. 10.

This is why he’s here.

When Hartman sat for five media minutes in the run-up to the Central Michigan game, you figured that would be the last anyone would hear from him for a few weeks. Maybe pre-USC. Or post-bye week. But the Notre Dame public relations team, knowing what Saturday means in a big (national) picture, had Hartman follow Freeman after the head coach’s usual Monday media window. Smart move. Right move.

That’s what this one means.

“It’s a huge opportunity for us,” Hartman said. “The road to the finish line leads through this game.”

The finish line, the Heisman, the Maxwell, the O’Brien, the College Football Playoff and everything else you could imagine this season could be for this team. Saturday’s is the starting point for Hartman. For Notre Dame. On your marks...

You get Hartman in front of the microphones and the notepads and answer a few questions, because if Saturday goes Notre Dame’s way, this season becomes a whole different rocket ride. For the Irish. For Hartman. Heisman hype? Way too early for that nonsense just yet. But a win Saturday adjusts that narrative. Why? It’s Notre Dame.

In press gatherings, Hartman plays it straight down the middle. Think a screen pass instead of a home run heave. No bulletin-board material for the other team. No proclamations about guaranteeing wins. It’s about his offensive line. It's about his skill guys. It’s about the coaches and the schemes and confidence and trust in everything and everyone. It's certainly not about himself.

He’s dry. He’s monotone. He answers questions without revealing … well, anything. He plans to keep his blinders on this week, to stay focused on what Freeman preaches in winning the day. Not worrying about Saturday until Saturday, but he knows.

“It’s a big game,” he said. “To shy away from that is foolish.”

No fooling. What would a win Saturday mean? Let's put it in the context of Hartman’s favorite past time — fishing. Beating Ohio State would be like Notre Dame laboring to land an Atlantic blue marlin off the coast of South Carolina, where his family now calls home.

This one would be quite a catch.

That’s why he’s here.

