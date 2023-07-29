Notre Dame Football Fall Camp Report: Early Takeaways

Finally, the wait is over. Fall camp has started for both college football and the NFL teams and fans could not be more excited. Hope springs eternal this time of year. Nobody has any losses yet and no dreams have been crushed by the reality of the quickly approaching season.

While media reports coming from the first few days of fall camp should by no means be looked at as gospel, they are informative. Notes about the team’s physical condition and what players are standing out early are the reports that Irish fans have been waiting to hear all summer.

Let’s take a look at some of the most newsworthy bullet points that have emerged so far.

Pleasant Physical Surprises

I really liked hearing that the team largely showed up to camp in great shape, especially noteworthy given what occurred earlier this week with Matt Balis stepping down. It’s particularly encouraging to hear these reports when directed at younger players.

One example of this on the offensive side of the ball is true freshman Jeremiah Love. All reports indicate his speed is electric and cannot be denied. Music to Irish fan ears. Notre Dame must find a role for Love, this year even as a youngster. Speed is undeniable. You can’t teach it. If he’s that fast, he must play. An example of this on defense would be freshman defensive lineman Brenan Vernon. He’s reshaped and sculpted his body and has shown up in really great shape ready to compete. These are great signs.

Corners Dominating

From all that I’ve seen reported, the corners have been the most dominant position group early on in camp. Benjamin Morrison and Jaden Mickey seem poised to have a great year in the secondary aided by a healthy Cam Hart and with speed burner Christian Gray just arriving to campus, the future of the position looks bright.

It also cannot be understated just how important corner play is in modern college football and the way it’s played. When is the last time you remember a report from Notre Dame that listed the cornerbacks as a plus-plus unit?

Freshmen Will Play Plenty At Wide Receiver

Wide receiver coach Chansi Stuckey has done a tremendous job so far of replenishing what was a devastatingly thing position room when he arrived in South Bend. This unit was a clear weakness holding the team back, but may soon become a strength.

Freshmen Jaden Greathouse and Rico Flores appear poised to be in the WR rotation right out of the gate of their college careers. This is exactly what Notre Dame needed, younger players to emerge and push the upper-classmen for playing time and raise the bar of what this group is capable of. It appears that’s exactly what’s taking place.

